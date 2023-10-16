Improving St Johnstone must target winning run to transform season, says manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Improving St Johnstone must target winning run to transform season, says manager

Steven MacLean is hoping for continued progress from his win-hungry Saints side.

By Sean Hamilton
Steven MacLean: Targeting wins for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Steven MacLean: Targeting wins for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

St Johnstone will face Motherwell on Saturday still in search of their first Premiership win.

But Perth boss Steven MacLean isn’t just targeting a solitary victory – he wants his side to embark on a run of them.

Saints have endured a tough start to the season, but recent performances have brought improvement.

Draws have been earned against Livingston and Aberdeen.

And while Motherwell will provide stiff opposition, McDiarmid Park manager MacLean is hopeful continued progress will see his team ignite their campaign.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone showed they have guts by coming back from 2-0 down against Dundee earlier in the season. Image: SNS.

“Motherwell started the season really well and even though they’ve lost four in a row now, their performances in three of them were very good,” he said.

“If you take the Livingston game out of it, I’m sure they were happy with the way they played against Celtic, Rangers and St Mirren.

“In the Livi game there was nothing in it but it changed after the red card, so there are mitigating circumstances there.

“So we know they’re a good side and they’ll come to us desperate to stop their bad run.

“For us, we need to go on one because if you can win a few games in the space of a few weeks in this league it shoots you right up the table.

St Johnstone felt aggrieved by decisions that went against them v Livingston, with captain Liam Gordon later seeing his red card rescinded. Image: SNS

“We’ve had a difficult start to the season for a variety of reasons but I think everyone who has watched us can see things are starting to come together.

“But we need to turn the draws we’ve had into wins.

“It’s still very tight down at the bottom end of the table so two or three victories can transform things for you.

“We have to be aiming to go on a run now and if we keep progressing the way we have in the last month or so then we can put ourselves on a much better trajectory.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean: St Johnstone boss sees the international break as an opportunity for players on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Steven MacLean on St Johnstone trio who will benefit most from international break as…
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
Steven MacLean: 'Plenty more to come' from Matt Smith after Wales star seizes St…
Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
JIM SPENCE: Championship looks like two-horse race as Dundee United and Raith Rovers' rivals…
Graham Carey feels St Johnstone are moving in the right direction. Image: SNS
Graham Carey insists improving St Johnstone can climb Premiership as star relishes 'bodies in…
Sven Sprangler is loving life with St Johnstone after leaving Austria. Image: SNS
Sven Sprangler loving 'every single moment' at St Johnstone after being advised to get…
Shaun Rooney relishing St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS
New St Johnstone book set to rank '30 best matches in Saints' history'
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith would love Wales recall but has two big short-term…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: VAR 'did its job this week' in St Johnstone draw with Aberdeen…
The disallowed Aberdeen goal.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side earn another Premiership point with 0-0…
Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright suffered Northern Ireland U21 disappointment.
Sam McClelland on Northern Ireland call from St Johnstone legend as defender targets Perth…

Conversation