St Johnstone in talks with Chris Kane over new contract, reveals Craig Levein

Craig Levein has revealed his intention to secure Chris Kane on a new St Johnstone contract.

The striker admitted, after netting a last-gasp winner against St Mirren in midweek, he would be ‘delighted’ to receive an offer beyond January.

Kane penned a six-month agreement in the summer following a brief, late-season return to action from a 16-month injury absence.

Proving his fitness has been a tough ask amid occasional setbacks. His goal on the rebound from Zach Hemming’s penalty save on Wednesday was his first of the season in 10 outings.

Yet Levein is fully appreciative of Kane’s predicament, his qualities and his desire to prolong his association with the club.

Talks have commenced between the club and Kane’s agent in the hope of coming to a new agreement, 10 years and one month since his first team debut.

Levein said: “There are discussions going on, I’m speaking to his representative at the moment.

“Nothing has been agreed on yet. Chris has been at the club a long time; he loves St Johnstone.

“He’s just come back; he’s not been back in the team long and I think there’s more to come from him.

“I’d be keen on keeping him. But, again, it’s about negotiations and we will see what happens.”

Possible short-term contract

When asked about the prospect of another short-term agreement coming into play, Levein responded: “Yeah, everything is an option at the moment.

“Everything seems to be quite amicable at the moment. I’m not right in the middle of it but it’s something that is possible.

“I was aware of his situation and I understand it. It’s not been easy for him and there’s been a change in manager too.”

Saints travel to Motherwell today without Max Kucheriavyi who remains in concussion protocol.

Andy Considine is booked for a berth on the bench after missing the defeat to Celtic and win over St Mirren with a heel injury.

Levein hopes to ride the wave of positivity created by midweek heroics as he prepares to face Stuart Kettlewell’s strugglers.

Saints are 10th, level on points with Motherwell who came from behind to snatch a point in Perth last month.

Levein said: “If we could use some momentum, it would be great. But Motherwell came here and got a 2-2 draw so will be thinking they’ve got a really good chance at home.

“Motherwell have been scoring late goals, we must be wary of that. It maybe ties in with needing Andy’s experience late in the game. He’s keen to be involved.”