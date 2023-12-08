St Johnstone in talks with Chris Kane over new contract, reveals Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone in talks with Chris Kane over new contract, reveals Craig Levein

The Perth striker's current contract ends in the New Year.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is in talks over a new contract at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein has revealed his intention to secure Chris Kane on a new St Johnstone contract.

The striker admitted, after netting a last-gasp winner against St Mirren in midweek, he would be ‘delighted’ to receive an offer beyond January.

Kane penned a six-month agreement in the summer following a brief, late-season return to action from a 16-month injury absence.

Proving his fitness has been a tough ask amid occasional setbacks. His goal on the rebound from Zach Hemming’s penalty save on Wednesday was his first of the season in 10 outings.

Yet Levein is fully appreciative of Kane’s predicament, his qualities and his desire to prolong his association with the club.

Talks have commenced between the club and Kane’s agent in the hope of coming to a new agreement, 10 years and one month since his first team debut.

Levein said: “There are discussions going on, I’m speaking to his representative at the moment.

“Nothing has been agreed on yet. Chris has been at the club a long time; he loves St Johnstone.

“He’s just come back; he’s not been back in the team long and I think there’s more to come from him.

“I’d be keen on keeping him. But, again, it’s about negotiations and we will see what happens.”

Possible short-term contract

When asked about the prospect of another short-term agreement coming into play, Levein responded: “Yeah, everything is an option at the moment.

“Everything seems to be quite amicable at the moment. I’m not right in the middle of it but it’s something that is possible.

“I was aware of his situation and I understand it. It’s not been easy for him and there’s been a change in manager too.”

Saints travel to Motherwell today without Max Kucheriavyi who remains in concussion protocol.

Andy Considine is booked for a berth on the bench after missing the defeat to Celtic and win over St Mirren with a heel injury.

Andy Considine believes Saints were strong at the end of Tuesday's draw with Motherwell.
Andy Considine is set to return to the St Johnstone squad against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.

Levein hopes to ride the wave of positivity created by midweek heroics as he prepares to face Stuart Kettlewell’s strugglers.

Saints are 10th, level on points with Motherwell who came from behind to snatch a point in Perth last month.

Levein said: “If we could use some momentum, it would be great. But Motherwell came here and got a 2-2 draw so will be thinking they’ve got a really good chance at home.

“Motherwell have been scoring late goals, we must be wary of that. It maybe ties in with needing Andy’s experience late in the game. He’s keen to be involved.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane keen to stay as 6-month contract gets close to…
St Johnstone celebrated a big win over St Mirren.
3 St Johnstone talking points including Chris Kane's top 10 goals and a changing…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein: I don't think Chris Kane knew I'd had a…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 1 - 0 St Mirren: Chris Kane the injury-time hero as Saints…
St Johnstone defender James Brown.
St Johnstone defender James Brown opens up on fitness and form struggles and makes…
Craig Levein was pleased with DJ Jaiyesimi against Celtic.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants more of the same against St Mirren from…
DJ Jaiyesimi.
DJ Jaiyesimi confident St Mirren will face transformed St Johnstone as on-loan Charlton man…
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
The St Johnstone fitness factor - Craig Levein is right to be glass half-full…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss targets improvement in one key area to boost Premiership…

Conversation