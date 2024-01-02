Liam Gordon: St Johnstone won the double after Danny McNamara left – one trophy would do following Luke Robinson’s departure!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone won the double after Danny McNamara left – one trophy would do following Luke Robinson’s departure!

The recent McDiarmid Park changes give opportunities for others to shine.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Robinson and Danny McNamara were both St Johnstone fans' favourites.
Luke Robinson and Danny McNamara were both St Johnstone fans' favourites. Images: SNS.

An early loan recall for Danny McNamara was a dagger through the heart of St Johnstone fans three years ago.

But little did they know that losing arguably their best player in the first half of the campaign would turn out to be a pivotal part of the double-winning finale.

The recent news that Luke Robinson’s stay has been cut short was another blow to Perth supporters.

Asking Tony Gallacher to be 2024’s answer to Shaun Rooney is a bit optimistic.

But captain Liam Gordon joked that the former Liverpool and Falkirk full-back helping Saints to one trophy would be acceptable this time around!

“It’s sad to see Robbo go,” said Gordon. “He was good around the place and had the passion and desire to do well.

Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson in action at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

“He will be missed but it’s a good opportunity for someone else to come in and stake a claim.

“We were all gutted – fans and players – when Danny went back to Millwall because he was such a good player for us.

“But as soon as Danny left, big Roons just took the bull by the horns and said: ‘I’m making this my position, the manager won’t need to bring anyone else in.’

“You look back now and think if Danny stayed we might not have won two cups.

“Well, maybe we still would have but big Roons did it and that could be anyone here.

“That could be Tony Gallacher. OK, we can’t win another two but it would be nice if Tony could help win us one!

“That’s the perfect example of how quickly football can change. Hopefully someone can have the same impact.”

Not a boy now

Kerr Smith has been recruited on loan from Aston Villa to bolster Craig Levein’s defensive options.

And Gordon has been impressed with what he’s seen of the 19-year-old former Dundee United player so far.

“Kerr’s a great addition,” said the skipper.

“I remember him coming through at Dundee United when there was a lot of talk about him.

“He doesn’t look like a 16-year-old any more, that’s for sure.

Kerr Smith in action against Hearts.
Kerr Smith in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“Nicky (Clark) played with him at United and he’s been singing his praises.

“He’s gone down the road to a massive club under a top, top manager and great players all around him.

“That’s only going to make him better.

“You saw the player he was at 16 and hopefully now, a couple of years down the line, he’s even better than he was and has learned a lot more.”

Dens memories

Saints needed two late Max Kucheriavyi goals to earn them a point against Dundee when the teams met at McDiarmid earlier this season.

But it isn’t a struggle for Gordon to bring to mind several Dens Park triumphs.

“I can remember when Ginge (Liam Craig) scored the winner against them,” he recalled.

“As a fan that one stands out for me – him just running and doing the big celebration.

“It was the most I’ve ever seen him run!

“I was behind the goal with my pals.

“As a player, the one in the Scottish Cup (in the double year) that sent us on our way was a big one.

“I remember coming off and thinking we could do anything with that squad. We had that bit of quality that could hurt teams.

“There was also one when Scott Tanser scored with a nice free-kick and Matty Kennedy always seemed to produce the goods against Dundee.”

