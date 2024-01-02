Liam Gordon: St Johnstone won the double after Danny McNamara left – one trophy would do following Luke Robinson’s departure!

An early loan recall for Danny McNamara was a dagger through the heart of St Johnstone fans three years ago.

But little did they know that losing arguably their best player in the first half of the campaign would turn out to be a pivotal part of the double-winning finale.

The recent news that Luke Robinson’s stay has been cut short was another blow to Perth supporters.

Asking Tony Gallacher to be 2024’s answer to Shaun Rooney is a bit optimistic.

But captain Liam Gordon joked that the former Liverpool and Falkirk full-back helping Saints to one trophy would be acceptable this time around!

“It’s sad to see Robbo go,” said Gordon. “He was good around the place and had the passion and desire to do well.

“He will be missed but it’s a good opportunity for someone else to come in and stake a claim.

“We were all gutted – fans and players – when Danny went back to Millwall because he was such a good player for us.

“But as soon as Danny left, big Roons just took the bull by the horns and said: ‘I’m making this my position, the manager won’t need to bring anyone else in.’

“You look back now and think if Danny stayed we might not have won two cups.

“Well, maybe we still would have but big Roons did it and that could be anyone here.

Shaun Rooney with another cup final goal! 😱😱@StJohnstone lead through a brilliant back post header 🔵#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/C2ooeQcbkt — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 22, 2021

“That could be Tony Gallacher. OK, we can’t win another two but it would be nice if Tony could help win us one!

“That’s the perfect example of how quickly football can change. Hopefully someone can have the same impact.”

Not a boy now

Kerr Smith has been recruited on loan from Aston Villa to bolster Craig Levein’s defensive options.

And Gordon has been impressed with what he’s seen of the 19-year-old former Dundee United player so far.

“Kerr’s a great addition,” said the skipper.

“I remember him coming through at Dundee United when there was a lot of talk about him.

“He doesn’t look like a 16-year-old any more, that’s for sure.

“Nicky (Clark) played with him at United and he’s been singing his praises.

“He’s gone down the road to a massive club under a top, top manager and great players all around him.

“That’s only going to make him better.

“You saw the player he was at 16 and hopefully now, a couple of years down the line, he’s even better than he was and has learned a lot more.”

Dens memories

Saints needed two late Max Kucheriavyi goals to earn them a point against Dundee when the teams met at McDiarmid earlier this season.

But it isn’t a struggle for Gordon to bring to mind several Dens Park triumphs.

“I can remember when Ginge (Liam Craig) scored the winner against them,” he recalled.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Liam Craig scoring in a 3-1 win over Dundee in 2012. Highlights: https://t.co/qUGeWZENZO #tbt pic.twitter.com/OC8HLC1kMx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 11, 2016

“As a fan that one stands out for me – him just running and doing the big celebration.

“It was the most I’ve ever seen him run!

“I was behind the goal with my pals.

“As a player, the one in the Scottish Cup (in the double year) that sent us on our way was a big one.

“I remember coming off and thinking we could do anything with that squad. We had that bit of quality that could hurt teams.

“There was also one when Scott Tanser scored with a nice free-kick and Matty Kennedy always seemed to produce the goods against Dundee.”