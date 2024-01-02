Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney: I’ve not shown what I can do yet

Scott Tiffoney says he is just getting started at Dundee after an injury-hit start to life at Dens Park.

The former Partick Thistle star made his first start since November 1 in the 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

That was just his fourth in total in the league since making the switch in the summer.

And he’s keen to build on that when St Johnstone make the short trip up the A90 for today’s 3pm clash at Dens.

“I got off to a good start at the club, but obviously then I picked up back-to-back injuries which is not great for anyone,” Tiffoney said.

“But I am just finding my feet and finding my fitness now, so, hopefully, I can kick on into the next game and then after the break.

“I feel like I have not shown everything I can do yet.

“Coming up to a new league, settling into a new team, settling into a new house, it was always going to take a while.

“But, me as a person, I always wanted to get off to the best start possible and I have just been set back by injuries.”

‘We never give up’

Though he was pleased to be back in the team, Tiffoney revealed Dundee left Kilmarnock disappointed not to have picked up all three points.

They led at Rugby Park for much of the contest before conceding twice late on. Joe Shaughnessy, though, would save a point with a last-gasp header for 2-2.

That gives the Dark Blues big belief says Tiffoney but reckons they are capable of more.

“We never give up. That’s the attitude throughout the team,” he added.

“We got a late goal against Kilmarnock the previous time we played them and that shows you everything about this team, we are never out of it.

“Even though we were disappointed not to take three points, I think that shows you everything because Celtic and Rangers went there and both lost.

“We left with a point and were disappointed with it, so that tells you everything about us as a team.”