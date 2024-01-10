‘Grumpy’ St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson reveals Liam Craig’s key role at Queen’s Park

St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson has revealed Liam Craig’s key new role at Queen’s Park

Davidson has sealed his dugout return by signing up as the Spiders’ new head coach and will be assisted by fellow Saints hero Craig.

Speaking via the Championship side’s X, formerly known as Twitter, profile, self-confessed ‘grump’ Davidson revealed his No. 2’s primary duties will include lifting the spirits in the camp.

“Liam’s a great character,” he said.

“He’s very willing to learn. He’s one of those guys, you tell him to do something once and he’ll do it.

“Me, I’m probably a little bit grumpier, a bit older.

🗣️ Hear from new Head Coach, Callum Davidson, who spoke to QPTV at Lochinch this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NsJ9rGZ90t — Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) January 9, 2024

“Liam brings that bit of enthusiasm that lifts the spirits. He’s a really important part of the team.”

Queen’s Park are playing their home matches at Hampden this season, the scene of two of the greatest moments in St Johnstone’s history.

Under Davidson’s management, Saints claimed a historic domestic cup double in 2020/21, lifting both the League and Scottish Cups at the national stadium.

Unsurprisingly, he is relishing the prospect of sending a team out onto the hallowed turf once again, while also beginning the work of shaping his new squad during the January transfer window.

“I quite like Hampden – so let’s hope it continues,” he said.

“It’s a good place. Any player, coming to play Hampden, it’s a great experience.

“It’s great to play your home matches there.”

He added: “We got in there straight away. We really need to assess the squad pretty quick, see where we are as a group.

“January’s one of those months you never like as a manager, but it’s one it’s really important we get right.

“We have to make sure, if we’re going to bring in two or three players, we get the right type of player to come in.”