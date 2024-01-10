‘Grumpy’ St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson reveals Liam Craig’s key role at Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

‘Grumpy’ St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson reveals Liam Craig’s key role at Queen’s Park

The Saints legend has taken charge at Hampden, with fellow Perth hero Craig as assistant.

By Sean Hamilton
Callum Davidson has been appointed head coach at Queen's Park. Image: Queen's Park FC
Callum Davidson has been appointed head coach at Queen's Park. Image: Queen's Park FC

St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson has revealed Liam Craig’s key new role at Queen’s Park

Davidson has sealed his dugout return by signing up as the Spiders’ new head coach and will be assisted by fellow Saints hero Craig.

Speaking via the Championship side’s X, formerly known as Twitter, profile, self-confessed ‘grump’ Davidson revealed his No. 2’s primary duties will include lifting the spirits in the camp.

“Liam’s a great character,” he said.

“He’s very willing to learn. He’s one of those guys, you tell him to do something once and he’ll do it.

“Me, I’m probably a little bit grumpier, a bit older.

“Liam brings that bit of enthusiasm that lifts the spirits. He’s a really important part of the team.”

Queen’s Park are playing their home matches at Hampden this season, the scene of two of the greatest moments in St Johnstone’s history.

Under Davidson’s management, Saints claimed a historic domestic cup double in 2020/21, lifting both the League and Scottish Cups at the national stadium.

Unsurprisingly, he is relishing the prospect of sending a team out onto the hallowed turf once again, while also beginning the work of shaping his new squad during the January transfer window.

“I quite like Hampden – so let’s hope it continues,” he said.

St Johnstone players celebrate winning the 2021 Scottish Cup
Surrounded by his players, Callum Davidson lifts the Scottish Cup for St Johnstone at Hampden in 2021. Image: SNS

“It’s a good place. Any player, coming to play Hampden, it’s a great experience.

“It’s great to play your home matches there.”

He added: “We got in there straight away. We really need to assess the squad pretty quick, see where we are as a group.

“January’s one of those months you never like as a manager, but it’s one it’s really important we get right.

“We have to make sure, if we’re going to bring in two or three players, we get the right type of player to come in.”

