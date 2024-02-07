St Johnstone star couldn’t pick winner in Sidibeh v Kimpioka sprint but says duo will BOTH scare defenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star couldn’t pick winner in Sidibeh v Kimpioka sprint but says duo will BOTH scare defenders

The two new signings helped the Perth side claim a priceless win in Dingwall.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have added pace to the St Johnstone attack.
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have added pace to the St Johnstone attack. Images: SNS.

Ryan McGowan wouldn’t want to pick a winner in a race between St Johnstone’s two new speedsters.

The Saints defender is just glad he’s in the same team as them and that there’s now Perth pace up front.

And, with Benji Kimpioka and/or Adama Sidibeh on the pitch, McGowan is confident that Craig Levein’s side will carry an attacking threat to scare their opponents.

“It sounds funny, but defenders don’t particularly like defending,” said the former Australia international.

“We want the game being played in the other half. The less pressure on us the better.

“I thought we did that well against Ross County.

“It means that if they do get the ball out we can be on the front foot as defenders.

“To have players from the start and off the bench who can scare defenders into retreating back is definitely something that helps us.

“Benji scored from a ball over the top. Then Adama got us the pitch as well and showed he can make things happen if we get a pass down the channels.

“We were able to play in Ross County’s half in the last 20 or 25 minutes and a lot of that was down to him.

“That’s something we have been missing.”

‘Raw power’

McGowan added: “I couldn’t tell you which one would win a race but I wouldn’t want to be involved in it!

“They’re both very quick when they get going.

“They like playing on the shoulder.

“Sometimes you come up against players who have all the pace but don’t know how best to use it.

“Adama has raw power. You could see that in the headers he was winning.

“He’s a bit more physical than Benji.

Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh holds off Ross County's Will Nightingale.
Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh holds off Ross County’s Will Nightingale. Image: SNS.

“I thought Adama was really good for us. He’d only been with us from Friday and gave the team exactly what we wanted after he came on.

“He made all the right runs.

“There’s excitement about players like Adama – even as team-mates.

“You love to see someone given a platform in a good league. Fans, players, everybody likes this type of story.”

‘Graveyard’ ground

There was a bit of personal redemption for McGowan in Dingwall given it was Saints’ August defeat there that turned out to be his last appearance for three months, with Levein’s predecessor, Steven MacLean, deciding to leave him out for the rest of his tenure.

“I was a bit apprehensive going up there because that was the graveyard at the start of the season,” said the 34-year-old.

“But the day turned out really well and it was a massive win for us.

Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan at full-time after St Johnstone beat Ross County.
Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan at full-time after St Johnstone beat Ross County. Image: SNS.

“We can play a lot better but when you consider the magnitude of the game in terms of the league position of the two teams, it was a really important one.

“We were all absolutely delighted to come back down the road with three points.

“Now we want to build on it against Hearts and be the team that ends their good run.

“We know that we can still get better both in and out of possession.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

