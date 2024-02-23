JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium – proposed St Johnstone sale spells excitement for Perth punters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium – proposed St Johnstone sale spells excitement for Perth punters

Perth club owner Geoff Brown is in talks over selling his shareholding to an American investor.

St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

The proposed sale of St Johnstone to a new American owner, if it goes ahead, will see the best Scottish football club chairman in my time departing the scene.

Geoff Brown’s 40-year odyssey with Saints – albeit interrupted by a spell when son Steve took the hot seat – has seen the Perth outfit saved from imminent closure, move from Muirton Park to a then-state-of-the-art McDiarmid Park and establish themselves as a regular top flight outfit.

Two Scottish Cups and one League Cup win in the last decade provides firm evidence of the Saintees’ pedigree.

However, Geoff isn’t in the first flush of youth and, with no local buyer on the horizon, it looks like St Johnstone will become the third Tayside club – and fourth Scottish one – to become US owned.

St Johnstone fans hold up a giant banner at McDiarmid Park in 2022.
I’ve written previously that local ownership proved too rich for both Dundee clubs, now it seems that football’s traditional business model of a local entrepreneur in charge is out of date in Perth too.

The word ‘legacy’ can be overused, but in Geoff’s case, when he goes, it won’t be.

Who is Geoff Brown?

Not only has he built a hugely respected house-building business in GS Brown, he’s constructed a football club in his own image.

That means occasionally dour, sometimes Gallus, but always with an independent streak.

What the club’s prospective new American owner might want and what he might do are unknown, but Brown won’t want that aforementioned legacy and years of unwavering commitment to Saints to be tarnished, so I’d bet he’s nailed down some bankable assurances on the safety and wellbeing of the club.

The American owners at Dundee and United have been in charge for 10 and five years, respectively.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and Dundee counterpart Tim Keyes with managing director John Nelms (right). Images: SNS
Neither club has enjoyed dramatic success under them, but Dundee’s Tim Keyes has been a steady figure.

Under his stewardship, the Dark Blues have never looked like repeating their two administrations and are planning to move to a new, purpose-built stadium at Camperdown.

Mark Ogren has had a rude awakening at Tannadice; his initial claims that he could make money in Scottish football have proven somewhat optimistic, given that he’s sunk around £13 million into the project with little to show for it.

Will a new St Johnstone owner mean a new stadium?

However, both men bought in when the city clubs were desperate for new ideas and owners, with little interest or wherewithal locally to provide the cash or the vision for the future.

Saints are in a much healthier position, with their stadium owned outright and the club on a solid financial footing, despite a seven-figure loss last year.

The inside of McDiarmid Park, with sprinklers watering the pitch
St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park home. Image: SNS.

I wonder also if new ownership might mean the time is right for McDiarmid Park Mk II?

Saints currently sit on a very valuable chunk of real estate.

Their stadium capacity is beyond their needs 99% of the time, and is seldom more than three quarters full.

A new ground with a 7,000-odd capacity would be more than adequate.

Geoff Brown is well placed to identify land for the new owners to construct on and that would leave money spare from the sale of McDiarmid for providing the sports facilities he has talked about providing for the community.

I think interesting times may lie ahead at St Johnstone.

