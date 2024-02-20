St Johnstone fans react to takeover talks with US buyer

St Johnstone fans have had their say on the news the club is deep in talks with a prospective American buyer.

Courier Sport revealed on Monday night that detailed negotiations with Saints owner Geoff Brown are progressing well, with the SFA notified about the potential for foreign investment at McDiarmid Park.

And it is understood a takeover deal could be struck with the US investor – who has a legal background – before the end of the season.

@ryanjak21 wrote: “Looking at this with cautious optimism.”

@craigf76 said: “Not sure how I feel about this as it’s not exactly been plain sailing for the two down the Tay with American owners.

“Have to wait and see how it plays out.”

‘New American overlords’

@stjohnstone1884 added: “How excited to get about this remains unclear obviously but that the end might be in sight has to be viewed as a positive.

“There has undoubtedly been a cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park since the club was put up for sale.”

The interested party, along with an associate, was a guest of St Johnstone at recent Premiership matches against Ross County and Hearts.

And several supporters delivered a light-hearted take on the developments.

@kerrh_ wrote: “Uncle Sam’s Perthshire Eagles.

“Won’t get served in the Muirton Suite until you’re 21.”

@DoggerSaints added: “Teal and magenta out. Stars and stripes in.”

@StuartCowper said: “Ah, so is this why Jack McCoy [played by Sam Waterston] is leaving Law and Order?”

@scobby28 – in a nod to a classic line in The Simpsons from news anchor Kent Brockman – wrote: “I for one welcome our new American overlords.”

Regime change imminent

Dundee United supporter and Courier columnist Jim Spence also had his say.

He joked: “And in future a merger of the two Dundee sides with Saints to lead to Tayside Tornadoes and membership of the breakaway European Super League.

“New shared stadium at the Horn Milk Bar.”

Writing on The Courier website, one football fan expressed their disappointment at the US interest.

The other fellow said: “A sorry and unfortunate sign of the times that, again, a Scottish football team, let alone the huge trend in England, is being left to a rich, foreign magnate.”

Geoff Brown, 80, has owned Saints for nearly four decades.

He bought the club in 1986 and changed the course of its history with a move from Muirton Park to McDiarmid three years later.

Brown put St Johnstone on the market just over a year ago, around the same time as son, Steve, stood down as chairman.