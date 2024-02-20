St Johnstone fans react to takeover talks with US buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fans react to takeover talks with US buyer

'Teal and magenta out. Stars and stripes in.'

By Reporter
St Johnstone fans at McDiarmid Park in 2022. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone fans have had their say on the news the club is deep in talks with a prospective American buyer.

Courier Sport revealed on Monday night that detailed negotiations with Saints owner Geoff Brown are progressing well, with the SFA notified about the potential for foreign investment at McDiarmid Park.

And it is understood a takeover deal could be struck with the US investor – who has a legal background – before the end of the season.

@ryanjak21 wrote: “Looking at this with cautious optimism.”

@craigf76 said: “Not sure how I feel about this as it’s not exactly been plain sailing for the two down the Tay with American owners.

“Have to wait and see how it plays out.”

‘New American overlords’

@stjohnstone1884 added: “How excited to get about this remains unclear obviously but that the end might be in sight has to be viewed as a positive.

“There has undoubtedly been a cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park since the club was put up for sale.”

The interested party, along with an associate, was a guest of St Johnstone at recent Premiership matches against Ross County and Hearts.

And several supporters delivered a light-hearted take on the developments.

Geoff Brown with the Scottish Cup in 2014.

@kerrh_ wrote: “Uncle Sam’s Perthshire Eagles.

“Won’t get served in the Muirton Suite until you’re 21.”

@DoggerSaints added: “Teal and magenta out. Stars and stripes in.”

@StuartCowper said: “Ah, so is this why Jack McCoy [played by Sam Waterston] is leaving Law and Order?”

@scobby28 – in a nod to a classic line in The Simpsons from news anchor Kent Brockman – wrote: “I for one welcome our new American overlords.”

Regime change imminent

Dundee United supporter and Courier columnist Jim Spence also had his say.

He joked: “And in future a merger of the two Dundee sides with Saints to lead to Tayside Tornadoes and membership of the breakaway European Super League.

“New shared stadium at the Horn Milk Bar.”

Writing on The Courier website, one football fan expressed their disappointment at the US interest.

Former St Johnstone chief Steve Brown.

The other fellow said: “A sorry and unfortunate sign of the times that, again, a Scottish football team, let alone the huge trend in England, is being left to a rich, foreign magnate.”

Geoff Brown, 80, has owned Saints for nearly four decades.

He bought the club in 1986 and changed the course of its history with a move from Muirton Park to McDiarmid three years later.

Brown put St Johnstone on the market just over a year ago, around the same time as son, Steve, stood down as chairman.

