Dimitar Mitov: St Johnstone MUST be better – but I believe we can be

St Johnstone can’t afford another performance as poor as the one that saw them “deservedly” beaten by St Mirren, says Dimitar Mitov.

But the Perth goalkeeper insists they are capable of much better in Wednesday night’s clash with Aberdeen.

A lacklustre Saints showing in Paisley saw them beaten 2-0 by Stephen Robinson’s side.

On paper, the Buddies’ margin of victory looked relatively slim, but the score-line did not tell the full story of a match they controlled.

St Johnstone’s response was meek.

But Mitov is adamant they have much more to give in the coming weeks.

“Saturday was really disappointing. There are ways to lose games and we didn’t show the right spirit,” said the Bulgarian stopper.

“Sometimes when you lose games, you can at least show you can fight and play better.

“But we didn’t do that and deservedly lost the game.

“You always need a reaction to losing games and while we worked on things in training, they didn’t come off.

“It wasn’t good enough, everyone in the changing room knows it has to be better.

“I believe in this team because we have good players, but it’s just about when we’re going to click.

“I know we have said the same things over and over, but we have good guys in there and with a positive mindset we can turn this around.

“We have to go to Aberdeen and first and foremost, be the best version of ourselves and have that mentality where we can go and win the game.

“My mentality is wanting to win every single game regardless of the opposition.

“We got a point there earlier in the season. We know it’s going to be difficult because they are a good team, but we can be a good team too.

“We have to go to Aberdeen, show we’re a better team than we were at St Mirren and hopefully take something from the game.”