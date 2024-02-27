Dimitar Mitov: St Johnstone MUST be better – but I believe we can be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dimitar Mitov: St Johnstone MUST be better – but I believe we can be

The Saints keeper has faith in his team-mates.

By Sean Hamilton
Dimitar Mitov knows St Johnstone's performance against St Mirren was nowhere near good enough. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov knows St Johnstone's performance against St Mirren was nowhere near good enough. Image: SNS

St Johnstone can’t afford another performance as poor as the one that saw them “deservedly” beaten by St Mirren, says Dimitar Mitov.

But the Perth goalkeeper insists they are capable of much better in Wednesday night’s clash with Aberdeen.

A lacklustre Saints showing in Paisley saw them beaten 2-0 by Stephen Robinson’s side.

On paper, the Buddies’ margin of victory looked relatively slim, but the score-line did not tell the full story of a match they controlled.

St Johnstone’s response was meek.

St Johnstone’s Craig Levein and Andy Kirk in discussions during Saturday’s defeat to St Mirren. Image: SNS

But Mitov is adamant they have much more to give in the coming weeks.

“Saturday was really disappointing. There are ways to lose games and we didn’t show the right spirit,” said the Bulgarian stopper.

“Sometimes when you lose games, you can at least show you can fight and play better.

“But we didn’t do that and deservedly lost the game.

“You always need a reaction to losing games and while we worked on things in training, they didn’t come off.

“It wasn’t good enough, everyone in the changing room knows it has to be better.

“I believe in this team because we have good players, but it’s just about when we’re going to click.

“I know we have said the same things over and over, but we have good guys in there and with a positive mindset we can turn this around.

St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

“We have to go to Aberdeen and first and foremost, be the best version of ourselves and have that mentality where we can go and win the game.

“My mentality is wanting to win every single game regardless of the opposition.

“We got a point there earlier in the season. We know it’s going to be difficult because they are a good team, but we can be a good team too.

“We have to go to Aberdeen, show we’re a better team than we were at St Mirren and hopefully take something from the game.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh was stretchered off the pitch in Paisley after his collapse. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Adama Sidibeh will miss St Johnstone's clash with Aberdeen after weekend collapse
Andy Considine believes St Johnstone have neglected the basics of football.
Andy Considine: 'Powder-puff' St Johnstone need to heed 'massive wake-up call'
After their weekend Paisley woe it will be Aberdeen up next for St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Echoes of October, FOURTEEN wing-backs this season and Neil…
Adama Sidibeh is stretchered off.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh 'appears to be OK' after collapsing following St Mirren…
St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren 2-0 St Johnstone: Perth side comprehensively beaten in Paisley again as losing…
Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein weighs up Ryan McGowan gamble against St Mirren
James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets 'something special' with…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback
St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium - proposed St Johnstone sale spells…
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley…

Conversation