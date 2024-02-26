Andy Considine: ‘Powder-puff’ St Johnstone need to heed ‘massive wake-up call’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andy Considine: ‘Powder-puff’ St Johnstone need to heed ‘massive wake-up call’

The Perth side's struggles after the winter break continue, with Aberdeen up next.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine believes St Johnstone have neglected the basics of football.
Andy Considine believes St Johnstone have neglected the basics of football. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have had a “massive wake-up call”, according to veteran defender Andy Considine.

And the Perth side need to cast off any lingering feeling that they had lifted themselves away from Premiership relegation danger.

Considine admitted Saints haven’t been good enough since the mid-season break.

Now, the key to securing their top-flight status will be getting to grips with the fundamentals of football which deserted them in their “powder-puff” weekend defeat to St Mirren.

“We struggled to string passes together throughout the game,” said Considine.

“If you can’t do the basics then you’re going to find it hard.

“We didn’t win many battles, didn’t pass the ball well enough, didn’t win second balls, when we did get balls into the box they weren’t good enough and anything that did come in we didn’t get on the end of.

“The only opportunity was a shot from Matty (Smith) at the end of the second half.

“Other than that we had nothing.

“We were powder-puff – very little fight.

“I felt they over-ran us, especially in midfield and came through us in droves at times.”

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0.
St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Saints have played eight games since the winter interval and have only won one of them.

“I don’t know if there’s been a thought of ‘we’re going to be OK’ and that we’d done enough already,” said Considine.

“There are 11 games to go and we’re right in the thick of it.

“County (who beat Livingston 3-2) are only a couple of points behind us now.

“The bottom line is that the next team that goes on the park has to go back to basics, do them better than we did today and fight for our lives.

“That’s literally the story from now until the middle of May.

“We’ve not been good enough for a number of weeks.

“Yes, there’s been a couple of decent results and a couple of average ones.

“But the majority of it hasn’t been good enough – across the board.

“If you ever wanted a massive wake-up call, today was it.”

‘Absolutely desperate’ for a win

Saints travel to Pittodrie in midweek to face Considine’s old club, Aberdeen, themselves in the middle of a mini-crisis.

“There’s a lot at stake on Wednesday night, of course,” he said.

“We know what Aberdeen are capable of but the scary thing for me is that I know what we’re capable of as well because I see it day in and day out on the training field.

“We’re just not producing it on a Saturday.

“It was quite worrying at times the way we couldn’t put passes together.

“It’s a huge game coming up.

“Both teams are absolutely desperate for a win. Absolutely desperate.

“We have to fight for the whole game and get a result. It’s as simple as that.”

Sidibeh shock

Meanwhile, the sight of Adama Sibibeh collapsing on the pitch in Paisley put everything in perspective.

“None of us were sure what had happened,” said Considine.

Concerned players look on as Adama Sidibeh gets treatment on the pitch.
Concerned players look on as Adama Sidibeh gets treatment on the pitch. Image: SNS.

“He was sitting up while he was waiting for the ambulance and obviously we were all really concerned and we’re all hoping he makes a full recovery.

“Things like that are much bigger than football.”

