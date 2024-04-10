St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why Dan Phillips got captain’s armband and why he’s likely to go

The reasons for Craig Levein giving Dan Phillips the captain’s armband at Easter Road are the reasons the star midfielder is likely to leave St Johnstone in the summer, according to the Perth boss.

With Liam Gordon injured for the recent clash with Hibs, Phillips led Saints into battle in the capital city.

The former Watford man is out of contract in the summer and has intimated he is unlikely to sign a new deal to extend his stay at McDiarmid Park.

But Levein knows that nobody in his squad will be more committed than the 23-year-old in the fight to keep Saints in the Premiership.

“Dan’s reliable and he’s got leadership qualities,” he said.

“You could never look at Dan and think that he’s not giving you everything in a game.

“And he’s the same in training.

“That’s the type of character he is.

“I don’t question his determination and willingness to do the work even though he’s maybe not going to be here next season.

“It’s just in his DNA. He just does it.

“It’s why we probably won’t be able to keep hold of him.

“Attitude towards playing and winning is such a big thing for a player.

“But we’ll not write his St Johnstone obituary just yet!”

Cut from the same cloth

Phillips’ midfield team-mate, Matt Smith, set Adama Sidibeh on his way for the opening goal on Saturday.

He’s another man Levein is depending upon to complete the top-flight survival mission over the next few weeks.

“Along with Dan, Matty has been one of our most consistent players,” he said.

“He does a lot of things really well.

“You don’t have to have a go at him, or shout at about doing the work.

“He was really good against Hibs and the pass for Adama’s goal was top class.”