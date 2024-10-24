Jeanfield Swifts hunt more Scottish Cup glory and would love helping hand from St Johnstone in promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeanfield Swifts hunt more Scottish Cup glory and would love helping hand from St Johnstone in promotion push

The Perth club will face SPFL opposition at the weekend.

Jeanfield Swifts manager Robbie Holden.
Jeanfield Swifts manager Robbie Holden. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Eric Nicolson

How do you top the best result in your club’s history just 12 months later?

It’s a question for Jeanfield Swifts and their young manager, Robbie Holden.

A year on from knocking League Two side Elgin City out of the Scottish Cup by six unanswered goals, he and they are back at the second round stage with another SPFL fourth tier opponent, Edinburgh City, standing in their way.

And the answer to that question is – by doing it without any of the players who scored the historic half-dozen.

In Jeanfield’s case, appearances might be slightly deceptive as far as the scale of the task at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon is concerned.

Although Holden’s side are second top of the East of Scotland Premier Division, without losing a game in the league all season, they’ve got significant selection obstacles to overcome.

And the 2024 Edinburgh City are better than the 2023 Elgin City.

“Dayle Robertson scored two that day against Elgin,” said Holden. “He moved on to Brechin in the summer, where he’s doing really well.

“Chris McLeish also got a couple. He stopped playing at the end of last season and jacked football in altogether.

“And the other scorer was Chris Scott. Kiffy has been out since November with injury and he called it a day the other week as well. He’d tried to come back a couple of times and it didn’t work.

“Jordan Northcott (a former St Johnstone winger) left a couple of weeks ago – he’s gone to live in Dubai. He’d been flying and was a big part of our good start to the season.

Jordan Northcott has moved to Dubai.
Jordan Northcott has moved to Dubai. Image: SNS.

“He told me on the Saturday. I said: ‘When are you going?’ And he said: ‘Friday!’

“It’s been a big change in personnel and I thought we were managing it pretty well.

“But our wingers were important – Jordan on one side and Doddsy (Chris Dodds) has been reborn a bit on the other. He’s injured and probably won’t make Saturday.

“Kieran Sweeney, our centre-half, is out. He’s broken his foot. Jamie Reid went over his ankle on Tuesday night in training so he’s a doubt. It’s not looking good for him.”

Strong opponents

Holden believes a win on Saturday would blow the Elgin result out of the water, in light of the circumstances.

“I think so,” he said.

“We obviously had a remarkable scoreline against Elgin – it was an incredible day.

“Elgin were struggling in League Two and by all accounts Edinburgh City are a very good side in that division and probably merit being higher up the table.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. We’ll need a lot of things to go our way.

“Everybody’s excited to be on another cup run and have a League Two side coming to Perth again.

“There’s a lot to be optimistic about.

“I still believe that even with a makeshift team on Saturday, if we’re at our very best we’ve got a chance. But we will need to be at our very best.

“There’s the prospect of matching last season’s achievement and potentially going one further. We lost in the third round to Clyde and getting to the fourth round is the big goal for everybody but we’re definitely not thinking that far ahead.

“I’m still dreaming about how big a day it would be if we could draw St Johnstone! At the moment, it is just a dream.”

Help from McDiarmid?

What might be more realistic is their Perth neighbours helping them out with a loan or two to bolster the North Muirton promotion push.

“We will definitely need to bring in extra players if we’re going to get over the line this year,” said Holden.

“There’s a big period coming up.

“Hill of Beath, leaders Musselburgh Athletic and Dunbar are all on the horizon.

“We’ll need to strengthen, no doubt about it.

“Jeanfield’s name has become more fashionable than it was before.

“And, looking back to when I was at Luncarty, we can point to the work we did with (goalkeeper) Craig Hepburn. He’s kicked on with St Johnstone.

Craig Hepburn tries to dodge the Kilmarnock sprinklers.
Craig Hepburn tries to dodge the Kilmarnock sprinklers. Image: SNS.

“You hope that teams see that you’re doing a good job with their players and trust you with their promising ones.

“It’s a challenging one with Saints and some of their better young players are going down to the likes of Berwick at the moment.

“I’d love to get more boys in from St Johnstone. They’re talking to us.

“Berwick is down in the Borders but we’re on their doorstep.

“Historically, Berwick have a bigger name but I’d like to think we’re at least as competitive as them and maybe even a bit stronger.

“Maybe we still have to overcome perceptions – Berwick, Brechin and Cowdenbeath are names from the past who have a reputation.

“But if you look at our performances over the last year, players will get a good level of football with us.

“I’m sure Saints fans would enjoy watching young players develop here. There’s a connection between people who support both clubs.”

Conversation