‘We’re still buzzing’: Newly-crowned British GT champ Mitchell aims to finish season with flourish

Courier country endurance aces aim to cap their season in style this weekend.

Less than a week after winning the British GT Championship, Lamborghini youngster Sandy Mitchell is targeting the GT World Challenge Europe Pro-Am title at Paul Ricard in the South of France.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin factory driver Jonny Adam has the World Endurance Championship Am title firmly in his sights.

Forfar 20-year-old Mitchell will partner Rob Collard and Leo Machitski in the Vimetco Extrusion/Asterus Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3 for the six-hour, 1000kms Paul Ricard race.

“We won the Silver Cup class there in 2018 when it was part of the Blancpain GT Endurance Series,” said Mitchell.

“But it’s always a long, hard race, starting in daylight and finishing in the darkness, so it’s a tough event for everyone concerned.

“Plus it’s a 40-car grid, so the track will be really busy,” said Mitchell.

He and Collard won the season-ending Silverstone 500 to bag the British GT crown last weekend and just seven points separate them from the championship leaders this weekend.

“We showed in the last round of the GT World Challenge Europe when we won the Pro-Am class in the Spa 24-Hours that we have the pace, reliability and strategy to win long endurance races.

“I know everyone at Barwell Motorsport is still buzzing after winning the British title last weekend, and we’re going to carry that momentum into this weekend,” said the British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars scheme racer.

“If we can do that, we know we’ll win the GT World Challenge Europe Pro-Am title.”

Eight-hour desert showdown will decide destination of WEC crown

Fifer Adam is equally determined to cap the WEC 2019/20 campaign in style.

The TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage of Adam, Salih Yoluc and Charlie Eastwood has an eight-point lead over nearest rivals AF Corse Ferrari.

With big points on offer at the eight-hour finale, 36-year-old Adam said it is going to be a close fight all the way to the flag.

Adam, Turkish star Yoluc and Northern Irishman Eastwood set up the desert showdown with a win at the coronavirus-delayed Le Mans 24 Hours in September.

It was Adam’s second class victory at the blue riband endurance event in a history-making weekend for Aston Martin as the marque swept to victory in both GTE Pro and GTE Am categories, bagging the WEC GTE manufacturers’ crown in the process.

The outfit made a strong start to their weekend with Adam putting the #90 machine on the front row of the grid in qualifying.