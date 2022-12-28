Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar insists fairytale Ally Pally final is not beyond his reach after stunning comeback win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar insists a fairytale appearance at the £2.5 million PDC World Darts Championship final is not beyond his reach.

Soutar has reached the last 16 of the biggest tournament in the sport for the second successive year after knocking out world number 9 Danny Noppert.

That has helped him secure a battle with German star Gabriel Clemens later this week, with Soots not yet ruling out an appearance on the biggest stage.

Soutar is one of just two unseeded players left in the Alexandra Palace mix and is also the last Scot standing after the exits of Peter Wright and Gary Anderson.

And he believes he could yet have a shock showdown with much-vaunted unseeded star Josh Rock on January 3rd.

🗣 "It's easy here isn't it?" 😅 Hear the thoughts of Alan Soutar, who won 12 of the last 13 legs to stun UK Open Champion Danny Noppert and seal his place in round four at Alexandra Palace… pic.twitter.com/NpzYjqT6Bw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2022

“We talked about it a while ago,” said Soutar when asked about his chances of going all the way.

“Imagine a Josh Rock v Alan Soutar final? The two unseeded players left getting there.

“Why not? Let’s do it? Why is it not possible?

“I’m not being arrogant when I say this.

“If I can beat the world number 9/8 there and Josh has just beaten the world number 9/10 yesterday why can’t we both make the final?

“It’s hard to put this in into perspective. He’s world number 9, provisionally world number 8 and a Premier League player.

“I’m an alright darts player but I love it. I love going toe-to-toe and taking people on and I certainly enjoy the Ally Pally stage.”

Alan Soutar: Arbroath army helped me

The Arbroath ace was backed by the ‘Soots Army’ with a contingent from his hometown and from across Scotland in the 4,000 crowd.

And he admits some inspirational words from his close friend Andrew Spence, kept him going at 2-0 down.

“It was amazing to have more support in there,” added Soutar.

“On the walk on there were guys from Arbroath and Scotland with my shirt and a Scotland flags everywhere.

“It was really good.

“The crowd weren’t bad and they went a bit quiet after I started playing well.

“The stage is a lonely place but when people at the front are supporting you it keeps you going.

“One of my mates, Andrew Spence, kept coming down the front every set saying ‘come on, it’s your turn.’

“I also had people down from Arbroath FC. Some of the directors came down and it’s amazing to have their backing.

“That kept me going.

“I’ve had a lot of support locally and having The Courier with me really helps bring it home.

“I was standing in the practice room and a selfie image of me on shift with my colleagues at the Green Watch came on the screen.

“They’ve all been off today and watching me and will have seen themselves on the TV.

“Having my mates with me on a journey like this is amazing.”