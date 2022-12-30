Arbroath ace Alan Soutar’s World Darts Championship dream ends in last 16

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar’s fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship came to an end in the last 16 on Friday.

Soots claimed a £35,000 prize pot for the second year running and has raised his profile considerably en-route to reaching 32nd in the world.

But he fell to a 4-1 defeat to German Gabriel Clemens and will now head home.

“I’ll look back on that and regret it because I had a great chance to reach the quarter-finals,” said Soutar.

“I’m not a professional. I’m swimming against sharks, doing the backstroke, competing against these guys.

“I’m absolutely gutted.

“At this moment in time, it feels OK to be in the top 32. Just OK.

“Top 32 means nothing. You don’t get any badges or medals. It doesn’t open any doors to anything.

“I need to be better than that. I’m a better player than Gabriel but I didn’t prove it.”

Soutar has risen a staggering 100 places since he turned professional 22 months ago.

And in his latest Courier Sport video diary, Soutar pinpointed the ‘extra one per cent’ that is the secret to his success.

Soots believes the fine food and detailed data provided by his manager Paul Brown is the secret to his success.

But this was to prove his sternest test yet.

At least 20% of the 4,000 crowd were from Germany, shifting the focus away from the partisan-English chants of ‘Scotland get battered.’

Suited and booted in his trademark Slanj-designed tartan trousers, Soutar was determined to make an impact on the Ally Pally stage again.

Today we are stepping oot in Menzies Tartan…….but I most definitely won’t be cuddling big Vincent 😜🤣 Huge day ahead……C’MON SCOTLAND 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Slanj Kilts

Mission Darts

Big 5 Sports Management

Brian Allan

Scott Smith

Darrin Wright

George Burns @townhouseARB @slanjkilts pic.twitter.com/1odjHmvxHI — Alan Soutar (@soots180) December 30, 2022

Alan Soutar recovers after losing first set

Clemens rose to the occasion quicker than Soutar as the ‘German Giant’ stormed to a 3-0 first set win.

His 180 opening through and 75% accuracy on the doubles was enough to unsettle ‘Soots’ who was out of sorts.

Soutar missed a double 12 to nick a leg, with shades of his slow start in the win over Danny Noppert in the last round.

And he stayed on stage during the break to practice.

Soutar pins a big one!! Alan Soutar fires a lovely 104 checkout to level this second set! Will that kick start him in this tie? He needs to raise his level here!#WCDarts | R4

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/nPCVDmM158 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2022

He then opened the second set with three misses at double 8 to drop his throw.

Soutar is made of stern stuff. He has proven this time and time again.

And he produced another one of his trademark ton-plus finishes.

His 108, a record eighth tournament century checkout, hauled him back into the clash as he took the second set 3-1, with an 80 finish.

But his match average at this point was, uncharacteristically, below 83.

Clemens opened the third set with a bull finish on 85 and then held his own throw with a 92 as he raced into a 3-1 lead on sets.

That moved Clemens to within a set of winning.

CLEMENS ONE AWAY! It's another huge set for Gabriel Clemens as he comes from 2-1 down in that set to clinch it again and lead by two sets at 3-1!#WCDarts | R4

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/UpzhAY244u — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2022

And while Soutar wasn’t playing to the level he’s capable of, Clemens was turning out and assured performance.

He produced a stunning double treble 18, tops 148 finish.

Then, despite some brave fighting from Soots, Clemens held his nerve to win.