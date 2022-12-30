Arbroath ace Alan Soutar’s World Darts Championship dream ends in last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath ace Alan Soutar’s World Darts Championship dream ends in last 16

By Ewan Smith
December 30 2022, 3.23pm Updated: December 30 2022, 6.43pm
Alan Soutar crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC

Alan Soutar’s fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship came to an end in the last 16 on Friday.

Soots claimed a £35,000 prize pot for the second year running and has raised his profile considerably en-route to reaching 32nd in the world.

But he fell to a 4-1 defeat to German Gabriel Clemens and will now head home.

“I’ll look back on that and regret it because I had a great chance to reach the quarter-finals,” said Soutar.

“I’m not a professional. I’m swimming against sharks, doing the backstroke, competing against these guys.

“I’m absolutely gutted.

Alan Soutar has thrived on the Ally Pally stage. Image: PDC

“At this moment in time, it feels OK to be in the top 32. Just OK.

“Top 32 means nothing. You don’t get any badges or medals. It doesn’t open any doors to anything.

“I need to be better than that. I’m a better player than Gabriel but I didn’t prove it.”

Soutar has risen a staggering 100 places since he turned professional 22 months ago.

And in his latest Courier Sport video diary, Soutar pinpointed the ‘extra one per cent’  that is the secret to his success.

Soots believes the fine food and detailed data provided by his manager Paul Brown is the secret to his success.

But this was to prove his sternest test yet.

At least 20% of the 4,000 crowd were from Germany, shifting the focus away from the partisan-English chants of ‘Scotland get battered.’

Suited and booted in his trademark Slanj-designed tartan trousers, Soutar was determined to make an impact on the Ally Pally stage again.

Alan Soutar recovers after losing first set

Clemens rose to the occasion quicker than Soutar as the ‘German Giant’ stormed to a 3-0 first set win.

His 180 opening through and 75% accuracy on the doubles was enough to unsettle ‘Soots’ who was out of sorts.

Soutar missed a double 12 to nick a leg, with shades of his slow start in the win over Danny Noppert in the last round.

And he stayed on stage during the break to practice.

He then opened the second set with three misses at double 8 to drop his throw.

Soutar is made of stern stuff. He has proven this time and time again.

And he produced another one of his trademark ton-plus finishes.

His 108, a record eighth tournament century checkout, hauled him back into the clash as he took the second set 3-1, with an 80 finish.

But his match average at this point was, uncharacteristically, below 83.

Alan Soutar is showing he has the muscle for a fight at Ally Pally. Image: PDC

Clemens opened the third set with a bull finish on 85 and then held his own throw with a 92 as he raced into a 3-1 lead on sets.

That moved Clemens to within a set of winning.

And while Soutar wasn’t playing to the level he’s capable of, Clemens was turning out and assured performance.

He produced a stunning double treble 18, tops 148 finish.

Then, despite some brave fighting from Soots, Clemens held his nerve to win.

 

 

