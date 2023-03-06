Perthshire curler Peter Smith and former WCF president Kate Caithness from Angus inducted into Hall of Fame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former World Champion, Peter Smith, and ex-World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness CBE, have been inducted into the sport’s hall of fame.

Smith, from Perthshire, is one of Scotland’s most successful ever curlers.

He won the Worlds on three occasions – 1991, 2006, and 2009 — as well as claiming five silver medals and one bronze.

Smith is a two-time Olympian, when it was a demonstration sport, and a three-time European champion.

NEWS | World Curling inducts 2023 Hall of Fame recipientshttps://t.co/sit3QYWje2 📸 WCF / Richard Gray#Curling pic.twitter.com/3LETNebqmK — World Curling (@worldcurling) March 3, 2023

Caithness, from Inchbare in Angus, held the most high profile administrative role in curling for 12 years before retiring last year.

Beau Welling, who succeeded her as president, said, “I am delighted to see that Kate Caithness has been inducted at the first opportunity for tireless work in growing our sport around the world over the years.

“Without Kate’s dedication our sport would not be in the wonderful place we find ourselves.”

The third Scot in a group of five 2023 inductees is Inverness’s Ewan MacDonald, a former team-mate of Smith’s.

Welling added: “The records on the ice of Scotland’s Ewan MacDonald and Peter Smith are deeply impressive.

“They became multiple World and European champions during their long and illustrious careers.”