‘Selfish’ bikers trespassing at former Fife coal mine risk serious injury, developer claims

An error occurred. Please try again.

Security at a former Fife coal mine has been beefed up due to “selfish” bikers trespassing and risking injury on the site.

A warning has been issued to motorcyclists who are using the former opencast mine at St Ninians.

Ignoring site security and continuing to use the site could lead to serious injury, the developer said.

The huge site, earmarked for an ecotherapy wellness park, has been subject to antisocial behaviour recently.

National Pride, who acquired the huge site earlier this year, said such behaviour “would not be tolerated.”

Action taken to improve security

Now, trees will be felled along the B914 from the old northern site entrance to Thornton Wood.

It is hoped the felled trees will provide a barrier to motor bikers attempting to circumvent security teams.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride, said: “Considerable sums are being expended in the process of site repairs and maintenance with further expenditure on site security to preserve the works being undertaken.

“Unfortunately this is diverting precious funds to address issues created by the selfish few.

“Visitors and passers-by will see, over the coming months, a considerable difference as we continue to make St Ninians a welcoming place free of hazards and damage.”

National Pride purchased the land at Thornton Wood last week, adding more than 46 acres to the site.

The whole site will ultimately be rejuvenated, including replanting of areas where trees are damaged by windstorm and disease.

Technical director Andy Whitlock said Thornton Wood had become “unslightly” in recent years.

He added: “With the boundary fence non-existent this has allowed access to bikers who are not permitted on the site.”

Security cabins installed at former mine

Security cabins will also be installed.

There have been many attempts of motorbike riders trying to access the site who have been stopped by security personnel.

Incidents of unauthorised access have considerably reduced in recent weeks.

The site still contains deep shafts from when it was used for coal extraction.

The owners stress that motor bikers have, over the years, caused considerable and irreplaceable damage to the Charles Jencks landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.

Former coal mine to bring ‘significant’ benefits’ to Fife

Early plans to rejuvenate the former St Ninians open cast mine are being developed.

Proposals from National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd include accommodation units and a wellness spa complex on Loch Fitty.

A technology park and areas set aside for guest entertainment are also in the early plans.

The ecotherapy park on the former coal mine site will promote health and wellness in mind and body.

It would also provide a tourist attraction at the former opencast mine.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride, said the development will provide “significant economic and community benefit” to the area.

National Pride is undertaking a similar project, The Barony, in East Ayrshire.

The £80 million project in Ayrshire will see the creation of an eco-friendly and economically-sustainable community village.