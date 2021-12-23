Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar in dramatic 144 check-out as he claims stunning PDC World Darts Championship win

By Ewan Smith
December 23 2021, 4.12pm Updated: December 23 2021, 5.57pm
Alan Soutar claimed victory over Mensur Suljovic
Alan Soutar claimed victory over Mensur Suljovic

Alan Soutar bagged a £25k bonus as he claimed an incredible PDC World Darts Championship win over Mensur Suljovic.

The Arbroath ace looked down and out as he lost the first two sets, with Suljovic making check-outs of 141, 113 and 102.

He survived EIGHT match darts against the world number 26 before turning the game on its head.

Soutar showed incredible nerve to force it back to 2-2 and won the match in style with a stunning 144 check-out.

That saw him win the final set 6-4 on the tiebreak – and ensure he will be in the tournament after Christmas.

Alan Soutar did Scotland proud as he claimed a win over Suljovic

Soutar went into game as slight underdog against Suljovic.

But after posting 94+ average in his brilliant first season as a professional, Soutar had every right to believe he could take a scalp.

He has already beaten the likes of Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright in his PDC debut year.

Alan Soutar beat Diogo Portela in the first round and was determined to see of Mensur Suljovic

Victory over Suljovic would not only secure a £25,000 winners’ cheque but seal a top 64 spot.

Van Barneveld insists Soutar is ‘one to watch’ for the Best Newcomer award after making an incredible impact in ten months as a pro.

And it was time for the Dundee firefighter to show that on the Ally Pally stage before a partisan English crowd.

Soutar was determined to stay focused as he walked out to a noisy reception.

But while he had only a handful on his side at Ally Pally, the support from his hometown Arbroath was clearly evident.

Soutar’s saltire darts jersey was hung up in the Gayfield Park dressing room alongside his Arbroath FC heroes’.

The former 29 Commando had messages of support from former military friends.

And he wore a military pin badge and an Arbroath FC pin badge for luck.

Alan Soutar loses first two sets

Soots got an early 180 on the board and took the first leg.

But he was pinned back by some slick finishing by Suljovic.

The Austrian broke Soutar’s throw with a 113 check out and claimed the first set 3-1.

He roared at the board in celebration as he took a grip on the match.

Both players struggled in the second set, Soots missed seven of his eight doubles to go down 2-0 in sets

Soots was struggling to find his rythym.

And after missing double 16 in the first leg of the third set he lost his throw again.

Soutar strikes back in style

He broke back bravely in the third set to take it on double eight.

Suljovic was rattled as he missed a hat-trick of doubles in the first leg before eventually getting it on one.

And Soots began to find his form with high scores and accurate doubles.

He forced it to a tie break and had two match darts on double top as the crowd jeered.

Suljovic then missed four match darts on double 16 before Soots’ incredible check-out.

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Soutar ‘one to watch’ says legendary five-times PDC world champion Raymond van Barneveld

