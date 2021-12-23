Alan Soutar in dramatic 144 check-out as he claims stunning PDC World Darts Championship win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alan Soutar bagged a £25k bonus as he claimed an incredible PDC World Darts Championship win over Mensur Suljovic.

The Arbroath ace looked down and out as he lost the first two sets, with Suljovic making check-outs of 141, 113 and 102.

He survived EIGHT match darts against the world number 26 before turning the game on its head.

Soutar showed incredible nerve to force it back to 2-2 and won the match in style with a stunning 144 check-out.

That saw him win the final set 6-4 on the tiebreak – and ensure he will be in the tournament after Christmas.

Soutar went into game as slight underdog against Suljovic.

But after posting 94+ average in his brilliant first season as a professional, Soutar had every right to believe he could take a scalp.

He has already beaten the likes of Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright in his PDC debut year.

Victory over Suljovic would not only secure a £25,000 winners’ cheque but seal a top 64 spot.

Van Barneveld insists Soutar is ‘one to watch’ for the Best Newcomer award after making an incredible impact in ten months as a pro.

And it was time for the Dundee firefighter to show that on the Ally Pally stage before a partisan English crowd.

Ally Pally looks and sounds a bit different already… pic.twitter.com/UbuAupeSYU — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) December 23, 2021

Soutar was determined to stay focused as he walked out to a noisy reception.

But while he had only a handful on his side at Ally Pally, the support from his hometown Arbroath was clearly evident.

Soutar’s saltire darts jersey was hung up in the Gayfield Park dressing room alongside his Arbroath FC heroes’.

The former 29 Commando had messages of support from former military friends.

And he wore a military pin badge and an Arbroath FC pin badge for luck.

Alan Soutar loses first two sets

𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗝𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗖! 🤯🔥 Mensur fires in a gargantuan 141 checkout to move to match point and he's a leg away from a straight sets victory!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/edSd4ri7iw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2021

Soots got an early 180 on the board and took the first leg.

But he was pinned back by some slick finishing by Suljovic.

The Austrian broke Soutar’s throw with a 113 check out and claimed the first set 3-1.

He roared at the board in celebration as he took a grip on the match.

Both players struggled in the second set, Soots missed seven of his eight doubles to go down 2-0 in sets

Soots was struggling to find his rythym.

And after missing double 16 in the first leg of the third set he lost his throw again.

Soutar strikes back in style

𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗬𝗟𝗘! Alan Soutar produces the most magnificent of match winning finishes, pinning D12 for a huge 144 checkout and he defeats Mensur Suljovic in a tie-breaker! Soots survived EIGHT match darts and he's into Round Three!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/YAfQznfGFo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2021

He broke back bravely in the third set to take it on double eight.

Suljovic was rattled as he missed a hat-trick of doubles in the first leg before eventually getting it on one.

And Soots began to find his form with high scores and accurate doubles.

He forced it to a tie break and had two match darts on double top as the crowd jeered.

Suljovic then missed four match darts on double 16 before Soots’ incredible check-out.