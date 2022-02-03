Hutch: Dundee games firm to trial four-day working week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hutch: Dundee games firm to trial four-day working week

By Maria Gran
February 3 2022, 7.39am Updated: February 3 2022, 9.12am
The team at games firm Hutch is looking forward to a four-day week trial.

Dundee game developer Hutch will run a six-month trial of a four-day working week.

Founded a decade ago, London-based Hutch established a studio at the Dundee and Angus College in 2018.

It moved to Water’s Edge at City Quay in August 2021.

The firm’s games – which include Rebel Racing, F1 Manager and Top Drives – have 300 million downloads.

This success led it to being acquired by Stockholm-based investment company Modern Times Group in 2020.

By taking part in the 4 Day Week Global Foundation’s trial programme Hutch hopes to give its team the best possible work life balance.

The trial will run from June to December this year. All staff across its offices in Dundee, London and Nova Scotia will take part.

Improve wellbeing and productivity

Chief executive Shaun Rutland said: “When we started Hutch 10 years ago, enabling our team to have the best possible work life balance was a priority.

“We’ve had a decade of tweaking the way we work.

F1 Manager by Hutch Games.

“Joining the trial was, naturally, a perfect opportunity to empower Hutch even more.

“It has the potential to improve productivity and overall employee health, create stronger families and communities, and improve gender equality to help create a more sustainable work environment.”

The pilot scheme aims to further improve wellbeing, sustainability and productivity within its global team.

It sets out with the ambition of enhancing organisational productivity, sustainability and improving distribution of responsibility for parents and carers.

Four-day week gives flexibility

4 Day Week Global runs the scheme in partnership with UK think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College and Oxford University.

Hutch’s mobile game Rebel Racing.

Feedback from the Hutch team will be gathered and assessed for review throughout the trial.

Head of people Charmaine St John said: “The 4 Day Week pilot programme is a fantastic initiative.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to offer Hutchies even more flexibility in their work life balance.

“The scheme will allow us to create a more energised and efficient workforce.”

She also hopes it will have a positive impact on gender equality by “enabling a better distribution of caring responsibilities” between parents.

