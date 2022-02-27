Dundee’s Tag Games working on ‘massive’ project with American firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s Tag Games working on ‘massive’ project with American firm

By Ian Forsyth
February 27 2022, 8.40am Updated: February 27 2022, 1.14pm
Marc WIlliamson, chief executive of Tag Games.
Dundee mobile development studio Tag Games is working on an important new game with a top US mobile games company.

Last summer Scopely announced it was investing more than $50million (£37million) in three game studios in Spain (Omnidrone), England (Pixel Toys) and Scotland (Tag).

The studios were said to be working closely with Scopely on a number of in-development games across multiple genres.

A ‘rather massive’ project’ for Tag Games

Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson confirmed Scopely was now a shareholder in the Dundee business.

He said: “We are currently working with them on producing this new, amazing product.”

Mr Williamson described it as a “rather massive” project.

“The deal with Scopely has enabled us to push forward with hiring for this project. We are creating something that we hope will have a very long lifetime.

“This project is our focus. We are not currently thinking about anything else.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say much about it apart from its something new for us – lots of work ahead of us to get it to market. I hope to be able to talk more about it soon.

“Annual turnover should be very healthy if the game is a success.”

Tapping into Dundee’s gaming history

Mr Williamson said the benefits of Tag being based in Dundee were that it had a great depth of games talent and new, excellent graduates every year.

“There is a history here, one that perhaps we refer to too much. The future is bright – look at all the great companies making games and digital products here and across Scotland.”

Mr Williamson said that, traditionally, Tag would work with three or four customers at a time, but it is currently focused on just the large project.

So what makes Tag stand out from other companies its field?

The CEO said: “It’s probably the fact that 2022 will be our 16th year making mobile and tablet games. We have been here from the very beginning and there is nothing we haven’t seen or solved over the years.

“We have a fantastic team that blow me away every day with their passion and talent. Who wouldn’t want to work with that group of people?”

Mr Williamson said that there were no secrets to Tag’s success to date.

“You have to have smart people making smart decisions at the right time and being a flexible business. If you don’t keep moving forward and evolving yourself and your processes, you stagnate.”

Difficulties posed by Covid and Brexit

Covid-19 meant that Tag staff couldn’t be in the office, but the firm’s boss said moving to home working had been an easy process.

He added: “I realise how incredibly lucky we are to be working in a sector that has grown and strengthened over the past two years rather than struggle.”

But Mr Williamson said that, due to the impact of the pandemic, there were 20 to 30 Tag staff he had never met in person.

Tag Games boss Marc Williamson praised the company’s staff.

“That feels really weird,” he added.

He praised the team for their incredible output, resilience and determination through what has been a challenging time for everyone.

It is, Mr Williamson added, much harder to hire staff now as a result of Brexit.

“The UK isn’t seen as a welcoming place,” he said.

“Sending equipment to staff in Europe is now a lottery about how many extra charges and delays we are going to have.

“Thousands of pounds worth of customs charges for sending a laptop to mainland Europe is not helpful.”

