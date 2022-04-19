Work starts on eight-year project to build 420 homes in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Work starts on eight-year project to build 420 homes in Glenrothes

By Rob McLaren
April 19 2022, 5.09pm Updated: April 19 2022, 9.19pm
The Keepmoat Homes development at Glenrothes.
The Keepmoat Homes development at Glenrothes.

An eight-year building project that will create hundreds of new homes in Glenrothes has broken ground.

The development at a greenfield site between Stenton and Thornton will significantly expand the Fife town.

The housing estate north of Foxton Drive covers 41 hectares and will contain 420 homes.

The long-awaited project, named Westwood Park, was recently acquired by national housebuilder Keepmoat Homes.

A tenth of the development – 42 homes – will be affordable. There will also be serviced land for business use.

Vow for local companies to benefit from new Glenrothes homes

Regional managing director Derek Wilson vowed to employ local firms on the build, which is expected to last until 2030.

He said: “We are looking forward to bringing a thriving new community to the area.

“We have designed the development to respond to the local surroundings, while also holding a strong character and sense of place.

“We will seek to employ local labour as we see this as an opportunity to support local businesses, as well as delivering much-needed new homes.”

An artist's impression of the Glenrothes homes on the vast site.
An artist's impression of the Glenrothes homes on the vast site.

The homes will range from two bedroom to four bedroom houses that are contemporary in style.

The housebuilder said the Glenrothes homes will cater for a range of needs and lifestyles. The site includes amenity space and children’s play areas.

Mr Wilson adds: “We build family homes that are energy efficient and provide a breadth of house styles.

“These suit a wide range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize.

“We are confident that the development will help many achieve their dream of owning a new home.”

Fife Council a project partner

The development is a joint venture involving Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise and adjoining landowner Land Team Scotland (Glenrothes) Limited.

Glenrothes West and Kinglassie councillor Altany Craik said: “I welcome the development of new homes, the vision to create a new thriving community and the benefits that it will bring and the support to local businesses from the proposed land for business use retained by the joint venture partners.

Keepmoat Homes has broken ground on the Westwood Park development in Glenrothes.
Keepmoat Homes has broken ground on the Westwood Park development in Glenrothes.

“This will provide opportunities for businesses to locate in Glenrothes and invest and create jobs in the local economy.”

Who are Keepmoat Homes?

Headquartered in Doncaster, Keepmoat Homes partners with local authorities and registered providers to deliver new homes and to service the affordable rent and the private rental sector.

Over 70% of its customers are first-time buyers and the average selling price of a Keepmoat home is £161,000.

The Glenrothes homes are due to be completed in 2030.

The firm said: “We deliver more than just new homes, we transform communities and improve the lives of local people.

“We have a national presence combined with local knowledge and expertise across the whole housing lifecycle – from finance, design and planning, to developing and building.”

