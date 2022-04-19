Work starts on eight-year project to build 420 homes in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An eight-year building project that will create hundreds of new homes in Glenrothes has broken ground.

The development at a greenfield site between Stenton and Thornton will significantly expand the Fife town.

The housing estate north of Foxton Drive covers 41 hectares and will contain 420 homes.

The long-awaited project, named Westwood Park, was recently acquired by national housebuilder Keepmoat Homes.

A tenth of the development – 42 homes – will be affordable. There will also be serviced land for business use.

Vow for local companies to benefit from new Glenrothes homes

Regional managing director Derek Wilson vowed to employ local firms on the build, which is expected to last until 2030.

He said: “We are looking forward to bringing a thriving new community to the area.

“We have designed the development to respond to the local surroundings, while also holding a strong character and sense of place.

“We will seek to employ local labour as we see this as an opportunity to support local businesses, as well as delivering much-needed new homes.”

The homes will range from two bedroom to four bedroom houses that are contemporary in style.

The housebuilder said the Glenrothes homes will cater for a range of needs and lifestyles. The site includes amenity space and children’s play areas.

Mr Wilson adds: “We build family homes that are energy efficient and provide a breadth of house styles.

“These suit a wide range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize.

“We are confident that the development will help many achieve their dream of owning a new home.”

Fife Council a project partner

The development is a joint venture involving Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise and adjoining landowner Land Team Scotland (Glenrothes) Limited.

Glenrothes West and Kinglassie councillor Altany Craik said: “I welcome the development of new homes, the vision to create a new thriving community and the benefits that it will bring and the support to local businesses from the proposed land for business use retained by the joint venture partners.

“This will provide opportunities for businesses to locate in Glenrothes and invest and create jobs in the local economy.”

Who are Keepmoat Homes?

Headquartered in Doncaster, Keepmoat Homes partners with local authorities and registered providers to deliver new homes and to service the affordable rent and the private rental sector.

Over 70% of its customers are first-time buyers and the average selling price of a Keepmoat home is £161,000.

The firm said: “We deliver more than just new homes, we transform communities and improve the lives of local people.

“We have a national presence combined with local knowledge and expertise across the whole housing lifecycle – from finance, design and planning, to developing and building.”