Cash reward if YOU can help Lidl identify new Tayside and Fife sites

By Gavin Harper
April 26 2022, 2.41pm Updated: April 26 2022, 7.53pm
Lidl in Blairgowrie.
Lidl is offering a cash reward to local residents who help identify sites for new Tayside and Fife stores.

The discount supermarket chain is investing £1.3 billion in its expansion across 2021 and 2022.

It is offering a finder’s fee to members of the public who successfully identify suitable sites for new Lidl stores.

Expansion plans across Tayside and Fife

Lidl is looking for new stores in Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry, plus five in Fife.

It wants to open new stores in Dunfermline north and south, Kirkcaldy north/east, Leven and St Andrews.

Lidl’s chief development officer, Richard Taylor, said: “We are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.

“We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible.

A map of Lidl's stores in Scotland.
“Our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

“But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need – a Lidl store.

“We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites.

“We also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.”

Share your opinion in our new comments area below

The finder’s fee is either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

That would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.

Anyone who knows of potential sites should check details against Lidl’s site requirements before contacting the supermarket’s property team.

Lidl's store on Macalpine Road in Dundee.
Mr Taylor added: “Our finder’s fees are available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of.

“We welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Since January, Lidl has already opened 23 new stores across the UK, including in Blairgowrie.

In March 2022 it became the sixth-largest supermarket in the UK.

