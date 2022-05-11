US golf brand makes deal with St Andrews Links for Old Course shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US golf brand makes deal with St Andrews Links for Old Course shop

By Rob McLaren
May 11 2022, 5.54am Updated: May 11 2022, 8.22am
St Andrews Links shop will become the TravisMathew store.
A US golf brand will open a new shop a few yards from the 18th hole of St Andrews’ Old Course.

TravisMathew has entered a partnership with St Andrews Links for the branded shop.

The store – currently St Andrews Links Shop – will open in August, after the Old Course hosts the 150th Open in July.

Founded in 2007, TravisMathew claims it draws inspiration from the “culture and lifestyle of Southern California’s surf, sand, and sun”.

Avengers actor Chris Pratt endorses the brand, which will sell its golf range in the iconic Fife location.

The iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
TravisMathew is also developing co-branded apparel with St Andrews Links.

The shop will be the only brand-specific store at St Andrews Links “to date”.

TravisMathew plans for St Andrews

Danny Campbell, commercial director at St Andrews Links, said: “We are thrilled to work with one of the most exciting and fastest-growing brands in golf.

“We cannot wait to unveil the exclusive lifestyle collections in our incredible store.

“We believe our new offering will excite our global audience of golfers and followers, helping us to reach new fans.”

TravisMathew was purchased by the Callaway Golf Company in 2017.

Chief executive Ryan Ellis described the St Andrews deal as an “iconic moment” for the brand.

“To have the opportunity to associate our brand at the Home of Golf with a retail store footsteps from the famed Old Course is something we couldn’t be more excited about.

“We can’t wait to introduce exclusive product that will bring together the rich history of St Andrews and the modern, lifestyle performance of TravisMathew.

“We look forward to building on this relationship for years to come.”

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews.

It manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and four shops.

