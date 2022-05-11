US golf brand makes deal with St Andrews Links for Old Course shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A US golf brand will open a new shop a few yards from the 18th hole of St Andrews’ Old Course.

TravisMathew has entered a partnership with St Andrews Links for the branded shop.

The store – currently St Andrews Links Shop – will open in August, after the Old Course hosts the 150th Open in July.

Founded in 2007, TravisMathew claims it draws inspiration from the “culture and lifestyle of Southern California’s surf, sand, and sun”.

Avengers actor Chris Pratt endorses the brand, which will sell its golf range in the iconic Fife location.

TravisMathew is also developing co-branded apparel with St Andrews Links.

The shop will be the only brand-specific store at St Andrews Links “to date”.

TravisMathew plans for St Andrews

Danny Campbell, commercial director at St Andrews Links, said: “We are thrilled to work with one of the most exciting and fastest-growing brands in golf.

“We cannot wait to unveil the exclusive lifestyle collections in our incredible store.

“We believe our new offering will excite our global audience of golfers and followers, helping us to reach new fans.”

TravisMathew was purchased by the Callaway Golf Company in 2017.

Chief executive Ryan Ellis described the St Andrews deal as an “iconic moment” for the brand.

“To have the opportunity to associate our brand at the Home of Golf with a retail store footsteps from the famed Old Course is something we couldn’t be more excited about.

“We can’t wait to introduce exclusive product that will bring together the rich history of St Andrews and the modern, lifestyle performance of TravisMathew.

“We look forward to building on this relationship for years to come.”

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews.

It manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and four shops.