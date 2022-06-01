A crisp wall? Meet the Angus party planners with props for any occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A crisp wall? Meet the Angus party planners with props for any occasion

By Maria Gran
June 1 2022, 5.58am Updated: June 1 2022, 8.08am
Becky Phillip and Charlene Wilkie of The Special Occasions Planning and Hire.
When two childhood friends from Arbroath reconnected over lockdown pregnancies the idea of a business was born.

Charlene Wilkie and Becky Phillip became friends as teenagers, but the pandemic led the pair to become closer than ever.

Mum of four Becky worked part-time in a call centre as well as making wedding flower displays and bouquets.

Charlene, a mum of two, worked for Sky while also selling handmade crafts and personalised gifts.

After she was made redundant, she met up with her school friend Becky as they were both expecting lockdown babies.

The third unexpected lockdown baby ended up being their business The Special Occasions Planning and Hire.

Crisp walls and prosecco carts

In January 2021 the pair completed their wedding planning diplomas and the business grew quickly.

The Special Occasions’ Lordburn shop is so full of decor Charlene and Becky are looking for a larger shop.

As well as weddings, The Special Occasions can plan and decorate birthday parties, baby showers, Christenings, hen and stag dos.

“You name it, we do it,” laughs Becky.

“We wanted to do something different that Arbroath didn’t have.

“Our first big event was in May last year, and it’s been crazy since then.”

The pair’s crisp wall can hold both crisps and candy floss with decor to match the event.

The pair’s decor and props have quickly become big party hits.

Crisp walls, Champagne carts, shot walls and photo booths are just some of the party props they supply.

The Special Occasions largest creation to date is a six foot tall flower wall made from scratch.

Becky and Charlene’s walls can hold both shot glasses and champagne flutes.

Charlene says: “We’ve got a unique offer and we always put our own spin on things.

“Often we’ll see things online and send it to each other at two in the morning so we don’t forget.

“We’ll also do a personalised gift to go with our shot wall or prosecco cart.”

The Special Occasions keeping busy

For each event, the pair head out to get all the decorations set up and tidy up after.

Becky organises the shop’s decor and personalised gifts.

Despite having six children and four dogs between them, they say “it just works”.

“Since a lot of if is weekends, our husbands are available to watch the kids while we go out and do what we need to do,” says Charlene.

“But there are days we work from nine in the morning until nine or ten at night.”

As The Special Occasions travel all over Scotland for events, Becky and Charlene hope to take on their first member of staff soon.

The Special Occasions has table decor fit for any type of party.

With up to four events on in one weekend, getting everything done in time can be hard with only two pairs of hands.

And there are no signs of business slowing down as they already have bookings for 2024.

Becky says: “There’s a lot of competition out there, but we will keep doing what we’re doing.

“But one of our main goals is to be affordable, because as soon as you mention wedding, prices triple.

“We know how expensive it is, so we want to give brides and grooms the chance to have everything they want within their budget.”

