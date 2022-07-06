Perthshire businesswoman trolled over Boris Johnson clootie dumpling rebounds from ‘scary’ abuse with Gordon Ramsay’s help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire businesswoman trolled over Boris Johnson clootie dumpling rebounds from ‘scary’ abuse with Gordon Ramsay’s help

By Gavin Harper
July 6 2022, 5.51am Updated: July 6 2022, 10.47am
Clootie McToot boss Michelle Maddox.
Clootie McToot boss Michelle Maddox.

The owner of Perthshire business Clootie McToot, who received abuse after meeting the Prime Minister, has bounced back with help from Gordon Ramsay.

Michelle Maddox runs Clootie McToot, the world’s only clootie dumpling shop, in Abernethy.

The success of the company led her to meet Boris Johnson at a food event at 10 Downing Street last December.

Afterwards, she was inundated with abusive messages on social media.

The messages included threats of violence and called Ms Maddox a “traitor”.

Looking back several months on, she said it was an “awful” time for her family and staff.

“I was proud to be invited to a food event at Downing Street,” she said.

Ms Maddox said the abuse she received after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “scary.”

“I’d attend any event around the world to promote my product. It wasn’t about the politics.”

She said the fallout from the abuse caused distress among her 14-strong Clootie McToot workforce.

The Clootie McToot shop opened in May 2018 after Michelle found success selling her dumplings at farmers’ markets.

There is also a cafe and shop area where dumplings and dumpling making kits are sold.

“I have a 70% disabled workforce. My staff like to know what’s happening with the business and stability,” she said.

“It rocked a few of them and they were scared.”

‘Off camera, Gordon Ramsay was lovely’

There was much more positive news for the Perthshire company in March when Michelle appeared on a BBC television show hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay.

She was the fifth of 12 contestants on the Apprentice-style television show Future Food Stars.

While she didn’t win the £150,000 investment from the Michelin star chef, she said it was a good experience.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” Michelle said.

“I thought it would just be for business, but it ended up being great for my self development.

“I was 19 years old when I had my first son and I never got to experience student life.

Michelle Maddox was part of Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars show.
Michelle Maddox was part of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars show.

“Going to London and being with people half my age and having no responsibilities as a wife, mum or an employer allowed me to find out a lot about myself.

“I’m really proud of who I am. I like who I have become and not a lot of people can say that.”

She said Ramsay’s tough on-screen persona is not how he came across off camera.

“Off camera he was lovely.

“We’ve got to appreciate his business is what it is when he’s on camera, that’s what he’s made his career from, but he was really nice.

Michelle said she learned a lot about herself through the show.

“His family should be very proud of him. Where he’s come from to where he is now is some achievement.”

Plans to export Clootie McToot

She now plans to export her Clootie McToot products to the USA and Canada after pivoting to focus on the wholesale market during the pandemic.

Ms Maddox has already secured a contract with John Lewis.

“I adapted my business approach and started to target the wholesale market.

“This resulted in contracts with retail giants. It has been fundamental to my business growth.”

Michelle Maddox of Clootie McToot with a clootie dumpling

Michelle, who already exports to the USA, is now looking to build on her growth by securing a contract with a global brand.

She also has new products in development including a ‘ready to eat’ Clootie Wedge.

“If I could just have a small slice of Gordon Ramsay’s success, I’d be very happy,” she adds.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]