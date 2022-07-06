Perthshire businesswoman trolled over Boris Johnson clootie dumpling rebounds from ‘scary’ abuse with Gordon Ramsay’s help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of Perthshire business Clootie McToot, who received abuse after meeting the Prime Minister, has bounced back with help from Gordon Ramsay.

Michelle Maddox runs Clootie McToot, the world’s only clootie dumpling shop, in Abernethy.

The success of the company led her to meet Boris Johnson at a food event at 10 Downing Street last December.

Afterwards, she was inundated with abusive messages on social media.

The messages included threats of violence and called Ms Maddox a “traitor”.

Looking back several months on, she said it was an “awful” time for her family and staff.

“I was proud to be invited to a food event at Downing Street,” she said.

“I’d attend any event around the world to promote my product. It wasn’t about the politics.”

She said the fallout from the abuse caused distress among her 14-strong Clootie McToot workforce.

The Clootie McToot shop opened in May 2018 after Michelle found success selling her dumplings at farmers’ markets.

There is also a cafe and shop area where dumplings and dumpling making kits are sold.

“I have a 70% disabled workforce. My staff like to know what’s happening with the business and stability,” she said.

“It rocked a few of them and they were scared.”

‘Off camera, Gordon Ramsay was lovely’

There was much more positive news for the Perthshire company in March when Michelle appeared on a BBC television show hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay.

She was the fifth of 12 contestants on the Apprentice-style television show Future Food Stars.

While she didn’t win the £150,000 investment from the Michelin star chef, she said it was a good experience.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” Michelle said.

“I thought it would just be for business, but it ended up being great for my self development.

“I was 19 years old when I had my first son and I never got to experience student life.

“Going to London and being with people half my age and having no responsibilities as a wife, mum or an employer allowed me to find out a lot about myself.

“I’m really proud of who I am. I like who I have become and not a lot of people can say that.”

She said Ramsay’s tough on-screen persona is not how he came across off camera.

“Off camera he was lovely.

“We’ve got to appreciate his business is what it is when he’s on camera, that’s what he’s made his career from, but he was really nice.

“His family should be very proud of him. Where he’s come from to where he is now is some achievement.”

Plans to export Clootie McToot

She now plans to export her Clootie McToot products to the USA and Canada after pivoting to focus on the wholesale market during the pandemic.

Ms Maddox has already secured a contract with John Lewis.

“I adapted my business approach and started to target the wholesale market.

“This resulted in contracts with retail giants. It has been fundamental to my business growth.”

Michelle, who already exports to the USA, is now looking to build on her growth by securing a contract with a global brand.

She also has new products in development including a ‘ready to eat’ Clootie Wedge.

“If I could just have a small slice of Gordon Ramsay’s success, I’d be very happy,” she adds.