Crieff Hydro adds exhilarating off-road visitor attraction

Visitors to Crieff Hydro will be able to explore the stunning Perthshire scenery in a new way.

The hotel has invested in a fleet of EZ Raiders electric all-terrain vehicles.

They have a broad board to stand on and handlebars to stabilise the rider.

The board is used to steer by the rider leaning from left to right while hanging on to handlebars.

New Crieff Hydro attraction

Hour-long sessions, led by an instructor, are available to book for people aged 14 and over.

Participants will learn about the history of Crieff Hydro and its surrounding landscape while exploring the estate.

Kristian Campbell, general manager at Crieff Hydro, said: “The new activity is already becoming a firm favourite with guests and is a fantastic experience.

“We continually review and invest in our offering to ensure we have a superb collection of activities and excellent facilities for our guests, ensuring they enjoy a memorable stay with us.”

Sessions cost £35 per person. EZ Raiders is also available at Peebles Hotel, which is part of the Crieff Hydro group.

Meanwhile Crieff Hydro has had plans approved for a new shooting range.