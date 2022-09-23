Crieff Hydro adds exhilarating off-road visitor attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crieff Hydro adds exhilarating off-road visitor attraction

By Rob McLaren
September 23 2022, 4.14pm
A Crieff Hydro guests on an EZ Raiders all-terrain vehicle.
A Crieff Hydro guests on an EZ Raiders all-terrain vehicle.

Visitors to Crieff Hydro will be able to explore the stunning Perthshire scenery in a new way.

The hotel has invested in a fleet of EZ Raiders electric all-terrain vehicles.

They have a broad board to stand on and handlebars to stabilise the rider.

The board is used to steer by the rider leaning from left to right while hanging on to  handlebars.

New Crieff Hydro attraction

Hour-long sessions, led by an instructor, are available to book for people aged 14 and over.

Participants will learn about the history of Crieff Hydro and its surrounding landscape while exploring the estate.

It costs £35 for an hour using the off-road attraction at Crieff Hydro

Kristian Campbell, general manager at Crieff Hydro, said: “The new activity is already becoming a firm favourite with guests and is a fantastic experience.

“We continually review and invest in our offering to ensure we have a superb collection of activities and excellent facilities for our guests, ensuring they enjoy a memorable stay with us.”

Sessions cost £35 per person. EZ Raiders is also available at Peebles Hotel, which is part of the Crieff Hydro group.

Meanwhile Crieff Hydro has had plans approved for a new shooting range.

