Port of Dundee owner reports growth despite ‘unpredictable’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Port of Dundee owner reports growth despite ‘unpredictable’ year

By Gavin Harper
October 10 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 10 2022, 2.15pm
Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports.
Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports.

Port of Dundee owner Forth Ports has reported strong growth in its profits last year, with revenue up £26 million.

Forth Ports has eight UK ports, including Rosyth, Burntisland, Kirkcaldy and Methil as well as Tilbury, London’s closest port.

Newly filed accounts for the year to December 2021 outline the group’s recovery from the pandemic.

Challenges faced by Port of Dundee owner

Chief executive Charles Hammond said it was “another year of dealing with various unpredictable factors”.

Those included Covid, plus changes to trading and supply chains, which presented challenges for the business.

Forth Ports had its “most challenging year ever” as profits fell more than 20% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Forth Ports director of energy David Webster and chief executive Charles Hammond.

However, Forth Ports saw revenues up to £257.7 million over the reporting period, an increase of more than £26m on the year previous.

Pre-tax profits, excluding exceptional items and revaluations, was £72.9m last year, compared to £62.1m in 2019.

Chief financial officer Carole Cran said: “The group delivered a strong financial performance in 2021, which was another unpredictable year.

“We continue to face challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic and with the economic recovery. That is as well as the changes in trading patterns and supply chains.

“Our business and our people have demonstrated resilience to ensure that our customers encounter minimal disruption.”

Multi-million-pound investments plan

Forth Ports also plans multi-million-pound investments across the group.

This includes a £40m investment in a renewables hub which is currently supporting the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind project.

Ms Cran said the completion of that project marked a “milestone year” for the Port of Dundee.

Forth Forth Ports chief financial officer Carole Cran. Image: Forth Ports.

She said the new hub enabled the port to service the offshore wind sector, which is “critical to the transition to net zero”.

Ms Cran added: “These services have been further complemented by the acquisition of OM HeavyLift at the start of 2022 to form Forth Projects, a full-service provider for offshore wind farm logistics and marshalling.

“The Port of Dundee is currently the marshalling port for the NnG offshore wind project.

“It has recently been announced as the logistics and marshalling hub for Inch Cape, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind project.”

Port of Dundee will be used to assemble of all 54 turbines for the NnG project.

Forth Ports’ revenues down in Dundee

Revenues in Dundee dropped slightly over the reporting period, from £14.1m to £12.5m.

However that was attributed to the redevelopment of the port which meant certain areas were unavailable during the year.

The figure for 2020 was also inflated due to a number of oil rig lay-ups.

Despite the lower revenues, 2021 saw stronger pre-tax profit of £2.5m, up from £900,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the report said “considerable uncertainty” remains due to the war in Ukraine and the ongoing impact of Covid.

But the report submitted alongside the account said Forth Ports is in a “solid position”.

The business has a “platform for further growth and a number of strategic priorities to advance,” it said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Wind turbines (PA)
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday
Wind farms will be impacted by the new Government plan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules
The FTSE 100 took a further hit on Tuesday (John Walton/ PA)
Sterling strengthens but London markets take fresh blow
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned not to ‘unsettle the markets’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’
Seagreen offshore wind farm.
Seagreen: Angus wind farm wins permission to increase capacity
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF
Boris Johnson makes his farewell speech (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM
Cash-conscious families are booking all-inclusive resorts to take a break from worrying about money, according to a travel company (Tero Vesalainen/Alamy/PA)
Spike in all-inclusive holidays as families seek break from money worries
The chairman of the inquiry into the Post Office IT scandal has warned he will not hesitate to attribute blame to any party which fails to disclose important and necessary documents (Brian Lawless/PA)
Post Office inquiry chairman warns he will take disclosure failures seriously

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks