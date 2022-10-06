Fife Business Week to help Kingdom businesses in ‘unprecedented times’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Business Week is set to return next month for its 13th year, with an aim of showcasing support to local organisations.

The event returns to assist local firms in what has been another challenging year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising bills and the conflict in Ukraine.

The week, delivered by InvestFife, will give businesses advice on how to sustain and secure opportunities and remain resilient when faced with hardship.

Around 30 events will take place face to face and online throughout the week, which runs from November 7 to November 11.

Fife drinks business flourishing

To mark the launch, Councillor Altany Craik and Pamela Stevenson, service manager for Fife Council’s economic development department, visited Feragaia.

The drinks brand recently opened a new distillery in Glenrothes, the first working alcohol-free distillery in Scotland.

Councillor Craik said: “Over the last two years, there is no doubt that businesses have had to face significant and difficult challenges with many having to adapt their business models to sustain and remain resilient.

“It’s great to see Feragaia flourishing and moving into its new distillery.

“This has been made possible through the innovative and efficient efforts of Bill and his team with exciting new exporting opportunities in their grasp.

“The business has also received support through its journey from Business Gateway Fife and economic development services.”

Feragaia co-founder Bill Garnock added: “The opening of our facility in Glenrothes will further support Feragaia’s rapid growth by increasing production efficiencies and capacities, while simultaneously allowing our pioneering brand to continue to innovate.

“This will allow us to exploit the opportunities in the rapidly growing low and no-alcohol market.

“We are delighted to have recently secured a contract with a premium distributor in Switzerland with other international business in the pipeline.”

Support through ‘unprecedented’ times

Councillor Craik continued: “Many of our Fife Business Week events address key topics from recruitment and upskilling of employees to new supply chain opportunities, trading with the EU, digital connectivity and building new business models.

“Once again, we will be hosting the ever popular meet the buyer event giving great opportunities for businesses to meet the organisations and find out what contract developments are in the pipeline.

“We are very keen to ensure that our business community is supported through these unprecedented times.

“We hope that this year’s Fife Business Week will offer something for everyone that will inspire them to move their businesses forward with confidence.”