Dundee design firm wins work in Asia, South America and the Middle East

A small Dundee design firm is attracting clients across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

Creative Graffix, based beside Dundee Airport, can trace its history in Dundee back to 1986 when it opened on Castle Street as part of the Kall Kwik franchise.

It is well-known locally for brand work it has done with Dundee United, Henderson Loggie, Walker Dunnett and Thorntons Wealth.

Director Richard Smyth is delighted at winning several international contracts thanks to a relationship with private equity fund Bluewater.

The Bluewater relationship was developed by Richard with Frazer Blyth, director of investor relations and marketing, who commutes to London from Broughty Ferry.

Dundee brand firm outperforming rivals

Initially Creative Graffix just worked on the Bluewater brand but it is now completed work for around 20 companies in the private equity firm’s portfolio.

Mr Smyth said: “We are very proud that our team in Dundee can serve so many brands across the world.

“It shows the power of good work can match – and even outperform – bigger agencies down south.”

Serving companies all over the world from Dundee has presented few issues for Creative Graffix.

Even before Covid forced many companies to adapt to working online, Creative Graffix was already conducting global business through screens.

The Creative Graffix team have seen some countries value new cutting-edge design and others favour more traditional approaches to visual representation of their brand.

Evolving brands

Lead graphic designer Russell Milne said he often “upgrades” a company’s brands rather than starting from scratch.

He said: “Logo design and brand identity can often be one of the first things a business sets up.

“However, 10 years down the line, the inconsistencies become clear and the work needs to be revisited.

“Brand development does not have to be all about starting from scratch again. I think that common misconception can put people off addressing it.

“It can be about working with existing assets and improving and adapting them to create a modern story for the business.”