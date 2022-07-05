City design firm boss proud of work on Dundee United crest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
City design firm boss proud of work on Dundee United crest

By Rob McLaren
July 5 2022, 5.59am Updated: July 5 2022, 3.36pm
Dundee United's new club badge.
Dundee United's new club badge.

The boss of the Dundee firm that redesigned Dundee United’s club crest has spoken of his pride in his team’s work.

United presented its new badge last month, announcing it was “evolution, not revolution”.

It had a mixed reaction with some supporters praising the cleaner, more modern look while others said they couldn’t see a difference.

But the work by Creative Graffix has not gone unnoticed in footballing circles.

The design company has now secured a contract with Ipswich Town.

Design firm proud of DUFC work

Managing director Richard Smyth is pleased with the finished result and is hoping for a long-term relationship with Dundee United.

Discussing the process, he said: “We explored lots of different avenues. The club made the choice that they didn’t want a huge difference.

“They wanted to keep the heritage of the old badge but they just wanted to modernise it.

Creative Graffix managing director Richard Smyth.

“To a layman there’s maybe not a lot of difference but it’s been a huge amount of work.

“As they say in football circles, it has been a rollercoaster of a process, but we are proud of the work we have done with the team at Dundee United.”

What are the changes to Dundee United crest?

Mr Smyth said the initial round of work with Dundee United took more than a year.

There are several subtle differences in the new design:

  • The font on the new badge has changed
  • The coloured triangles behind the lion have moved 90 degrees
  • The lion has been redrawn
  • Everything has been aligned

“The old badge wasn’t geometric – it was probably drawn by hand at some point,” Richard adds.

“The previous font was old fashioned. We’ve streamlined the logo and now it will work well whether it’s on a mobile phone or the side of a building.

“Many hours were spent redrawing the lion rampant and exploring the possibilities of how far we could push the crest in a new direction while being sensitive to the legacy of what had come before.

“The crest was one part of the work we did for United. We created brand guidelines that are 58 pages long.

“There was also much discussion about the famous tangerine colour and how we could keep that consistent across print and digital.

“Everyone’s got an opinion but I know Dundee United are very happy with the work.”

New football contract kicks off

Almost immediately after the new logo was unveiled, Creative Graffix took an enquiry from League One side Ipswich Town.

They have asked the Dundee design firm to do a similar job with their crest.

Richard explains: “It’s a rework of their crest. Again that was drawn 20 years ago by hand and when they put it on a big screen it’s a little wonky.

Ipswich Town under 23 manager Kieron Dyer displays the club badge.

“Nobody will probably even realise it has been done but it’s going to be tidied up for them.

“It’s great to win the work. Who knows where this could go?”

Creative Graffix can trace its history in Dundee back to 1986 when it opened on Castle Street as part of the Kall Kwik franchise.

In 2005 the business moved to Riverside Court and in 2011 became an independent company.

