How son’s sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

How son’s sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop

By Glen Barclay
February 7 2023, 3.54pm Updated: February 7 2023, 6.00pm
George Wallace (62) delivers up a cone at The Perfect Scoop in East Wemyss. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Wallace (62) delivers up a cone at The Perfect Scoop in East Wemyss. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After a tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of his eldest son, a Fife businessman felt the need for change.

George Wallace was well-known in Leven as the owner of two successful fish and chip shops.

He worked side-by-side in the shops with his son Jamie, 29, who died after his motorbike collided with an oncoming vehicle on the A915 Upper Largo to Largoward road in 2014.

The loss came as a complete shock and led George to sell up.

In his grief, George turned his attention to making ice cream.

He said: “I’d been making ice cream at the house every spare minute I had.

“I came home one day and told my wife I’m going to open an ice cream parlour along in the old bank building. She thought I was joking, she thought I was mad.”

The Perfect Scoop is born

Along with wife Fiona and youngest son Kyle, George opened The Perfect Scoop in 2017.

Located on Main Street in East Wemyss the shop is perfectly situated for those heading for a walk along the beach.

The business quickly gained a following in the area.

George Wallace opened The Perfect Scoop after previously running fish and chip shops in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

From the premises they produce their own special gelato including award winning flavours, Belgian white chocolate and Papua New Guinea vanilla, The Perfect Scoop’s number one seller.

“It’s much more enjoyable doing this, I wish I had done it 30 years ago,” said George.

“Every day is different, customers are never sure about what they are going to get when they come in.”

Ice cold success

With the intention of expanding into wholesale George has began investing in equipment to ensure a smooth operation.

“We have invested in new machinery and added a small freezer van.

“This will enable us to deliver our products safely and supply wholesale clients the same quality product we sell in the parlour.”

The Perfect Scoop have entered into the prestigious Ice Cream Alliance show at Harrogate, Yorkshire this month.

George with son Kyle Wallace (32) at The Perfect Scoop in East Wemyss. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As part of an industry worth £1.4 billion per annum the Fife family will be amongst tough competition as they look to scoop up another award.

George is confident the family business will continue to lick the competition for many years to come.

“I was once told that a good dessert and coffee is the last thing people remember about a meal, so it’s important that ours stand out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

(Nick Warren/PA)
100,000 civil servants to strike on Budget Day in pay dispute
The FTSE 100 has lifted back up as investors poured money into BP after the oil giant unveiled bumper profits which it plans to pass onto shareholders (Nicholas T Ansell/ PA)
FTSE 100 lifts as BP share price hits two-year high
Sir Jon Cunliffe (Leon Neal/PA)
Britons would initially be limited to £20,000 of digital pound – Bank of England
Coins are assessed at Goldsmiths’ Hall in London, during the Trial of the Pyx, a judicial ceremony to ensure that newly minted coins from the Royal Mint conform to their required specifications (Aaron Chown/PA)
Biggest coin in Royal Mint’s history submitted for testing at Trial of the Pyx
composite image showing Martel Maxwell and Mike Ashley and the exterior of the Overgate shopping centre in Dundee.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Mike Ashley buying Overgate Centre is exactly what Dundee needs
Sophie McGown's earring business EarSass has been nominated for a prestigious fashion award.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who launched 'sassy' earring business - nominated for prestigious industry…
Rosie Burgon, who runs Scottish Cut Flowers.
Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close
The Bank of England has laid out plans for a potential digital currency, alongside the Treasury (John Walton/PA)
What is a digital pound and how would I use it?
The UK’s two energy giants have reported record profits (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Why are oil firms making record profits and how are my energy bills changing?
Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again (PA)
Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented