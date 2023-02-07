How son’s sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of his eldest son, a Fife businessman felt the need for change.

George Wallace was well-known in Leven as the owner of two successful fish and chip shops.

He worked side-by-side in the shops with his son Jamie, 29, who died after his motorbike collided with an oncoming vehicle on the A915 Upper Largo to Largoward road in 2014.

The loss came as a complete shock and led George to sell up.

In his grief, George turned his attention to making ice cream.

He said: “I’d been making ice cream at the house every spare minute I had.

“I came home one day and told my wife I’m going to open an ice cream parlour along in the old bank building. She thought I was joking, she thought I was mad.”

The Perfect Scoop is born

Along with wife Fiona and youngest son Kyle, George opened The Perfect Scoop in 2017.

Located on Main Street in East Wemyss the shop is perfectly situated for those heading for a walk along the beach.

The business quickly gained a following in the area.

From the premises they produce their own special gelato including award winning flavours, Belgian white chocolate and Papua New Guinea vanilla, The Perfect Scoop’s number one seller.

“It’s much more enjoyable doing this, I wish I had done it 30 years ago,” said George.

“Every day is different, customers are never sure about what they are going to get when they come in.”

Ice cold success

With the intention of expanding into wholesale George has began investing in equipment to ensure a smooth operation.

“We have invested in new machinery and added a small freezer van.

“This will enable us to deliver our products safely and supply wholesale clients the same quality product we sell in the parlour.”

The Perfect Scoop have entered into the prestigious Ice Cream Alliance show at Harrogate, Yorkshire this month.

As part of an industry worth £1.4 billion per annum the Fife family will be amongst tough competition as they look to scoop up another award.

George is confident the family business will continue to lick the competition for many years to come.

“I was once told that a good dessert and coffee is the last thing people remember about a meal, so it’s important that ours stand out.”

If you are in Fife and in need of a cold refreshment then be sure to check out our guide to ice cream in the Kingdom.