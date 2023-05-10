Gilson Gray acquires Fife business to strengthen Dundee offering

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gilson Gray’s financial planning arm has acquired a Fife business to enhance the offering of its Dundee office.

The law firm, which recently opened new premises in Dundee city centre, has now acquired St Andrews-based Wilson Financial.

It is Gilson Gray’s fourth acquisition in the last 12 months.

Founder Gavin Wilson joins a team of more than a dozen financial planning and client relationship specialists at the former Bank of Scotland building at 2 West Marketgait, Dundee.

Growing Gilson Gray Financial Management

The latest acquisition by Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM) follows its takeover of Cupar-based RS Robertson Financial Planning last month, which added 12 staff.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gavin’s experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping us to continue to provide the highest quality of service to our clients from our growing Dundee office.

“Gilson Gray arrived in Dundee just two years ago and has grown significantly.

“Our acquisition of RS Robertson has added a strong GGFM presence to our legal expertise in the city.

“Adding Wilson Financial to our business is the latest deal in a series of strategic acquisitions. We hope to conclude more across Scotland as we move further into 2023.”

Gilson Gray acquisitions

Earlier this year GGFM announced the acquisition of Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management. In late 2022 the firm welcomed East Lothian’s Scott Wallace Financial Planning to the fold.

The strategic expansion programme has taken GGFM’s assets under management to over £650 million.

Wilson Financial was founded by Gavin Wilson in 2018 as part of the St James’s Place network.

Mr Wilson added: “Building a business has been a great experience over the last six years.

“But when the opportunity to become part of GGFM came up it felt like the right time to bring that chapter of my career to an end.

“Joining GGFM is a great opportunity and the right fit for my clients across the UK.

“It will give them access to a wider team that share the same values, a broader range of expert services, and a greater depth of experience.”