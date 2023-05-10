‘Complete joke’: Vandals strike again at Dundee community hub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have struck yet again at a community hub and food larder in Dundee.

Bins have been set alight at Fairfield Community Sports Hub on Drumgeith Road, causing hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage.

The latest vandalism took place on Saturday.

Vandalism has an impact of services

Those who run the centre say incidents of anti-social behaviour are impacting on the hub and larder – which helps feed about 800 people every week, and supplied hundreds of children with gifts and food parcels at Christmas.

Jim Sorrie, a director at Fairfield, says the latest vandalism is a continuation of similar incidents at the centre in recent months.

In January, jet washers and washing machines at Fairfield were vandalised – while the facility was also hit in November last year.

Two 14-year-old boys were subsequently charged with the January vandalism, which was estimated to cost £8,000 to fix.

Jim said: “We’re devastated that yet more vandalism has been carried out at the centre.

“This time bins have been set on fire, damaging astro turf at the side of the football pitch resulting in around £200 worth of damage.

“We can’t afford to keep paying to repair mindless vandalism. This is money which supports our food larder.

Parents asked to ‘educate’ children

“To vandalise anything at any time is wrong but during a cost-of-living crisis when we’re helping hundreds of families weekly to put food on the table is a complete joke.”

Jim is pleading with parents to educate their kids on the hard work it takes to run the facility.

He added: “It’s their own community they are harming and stealing from when property is damaged like this.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of matter and looking into it.”