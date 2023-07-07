Clark’s Bakery: Dundee firm’s pride at Courier Business Awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Clark’s Bakery: Dundee firm’s pride at Courier Business Awards success

Business is all in the family at Clark’s Bakery, where a passion for baked goods has turned into a successful enterprise.

By Billy Jane Ramos
The Courier Business Awards 2023 Picture shows; Father and team Alan and Jonathon Clark in the bakery shop. Annfield Street. Supplied by Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Date; 06/07/2023
The Courier Business Awards 2023 Picture shows; Father and team Alan and Jonathon Clark in the bakery shop. Annfield Street. Supplied by Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Date; 06/07/2023

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

Here, we catch up with Jonathon Clark of Clark’s Bakery after it won Dundee Family Business of the Year at The Courier Business Awards in 2017.

Over 70 years of Clark’s Bakery

Clark’s Bakery has been serving freshly baked goods to the Dundee community for more than 70 years now.

Behind its decades of success is a family of bakers who have a passion for putting the customer first.

Jonathon Clark, Clark’s Bakery director, at work. Image: DC Thomson.

It all started with Earl Clark who opened a small corner shop on Annfield Road in 1950. He made fried egg filled rolls in the back of his shop that proved to be a hit with local mill workers.

His son, Alan started helping out at the age of ten, after going to school or to church.

At 15, Alan left school to start an apprenticeship in the family business, learning all he could about the bakery.

He grew as a baker even more as he travelled throughout Europe and then working at a Dutch bakery in Auckland, New Zealand.

Alan returned to Scotland in 1971 and took over the family business after his father retired.

Over the next three decades, he tried to grow the bakery. He moved it to various retail locations within Dundee.

Along the way, he learned lessons on supplying wholesale bakery goods before expanding in the 1990s.

What’s next for Clark’s Bakery?

Alan handed over the reins in 2000 to his son Jonathon, who had big ambitions to take the bakery to new directions.

As director, Jonathon was instrumental in transforming the business into a successful bakery/deli takeaway.

He also teamed up with his friend, David Webster of Webster’s Butcher, to come up with The Butcher The Baker.

That venture helps to reassure customers that only the best meats are used in Clark’s Bakery’s products.

David Webster and Jonathon Clark. Image: DC Thomson.

Now, Clark’s Bakery’s influence on Dundee’s retail sector is undeniable. It has evolved into one of the city’s major employers, operating with more than 100 staff spread over nine branches.

But Jonathan said the firm is not about to rest on its laurels.

He adds: “We’re focusing on how to make the customers’ experience in our shops better.

“We’re looking at coming out with healthier options for them. We want to make what we’ve got better.”

Recognition at The Courier Business Awards

It’s this desire to constantly improve that earned Clark’s Bakery recognition at the 2017 Courier Business Awards.

Jonathon says: “It’s great for business, especially for boosting staff morale, that we won the award. It made the whole team feel proud.”

Jonathon urges other local businesses to nominate themselves for the same award: “If you don’t enter, you won’t win.”

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October. 

More from The Courier

Rhya Laidlaw.
Assault victim lost patch of hair in 'savage' attack outside Dunfermline nightclub
Alex and Edie Peebles on the jumping pillow at Active Kids Perth adventure park.
Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth a fun-filled family day out come rain or…
Health and Wellbeing features writer Debbie Clarke test out a Bungee Fit class in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife bungee fitness classes: Here's what happened when I gave it a go
Fred MacAuley
Fred MacAuley's Fife shows reflect on Perth comedian's life as an OAP and grandparent
Three young boys walk across a broken bridge in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?
The location for the shop at the Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross.
Controversial religious group plans to open 'members only' shop in Kinross
Steven MacLean has a number of good youth prospects. Image: SNS.
Steven Maclean names St Johnstone youth trio he believes are in first team 'bracket'
monifieth water
Swimmers told to avoid water at Monifieth beach after 'pollution incident'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday round-up — Stun gun and 'arresting paedos'
The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme