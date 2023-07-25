Fife firm to supply thousands of items of furniture for new primary schools

Fife furniture specialist Deanestor has won a contract to fit-out two new primary schools.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor will work with main contractor Morrison Construction on the project.

The contract involves the provision of around 6,000 items of loose and fitted furniture for a primary school and community hub now under construction in Aberdeen.

Greyhope School and Community Hub follows the successful completion of Countesswells Primary School – Deanestor’s latest school fit-out to be delivered for the same project team.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director for Deanestor in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working on another school project with this award-winning construction team.

“It will create a truly inspirational learning environment for local children and invaluable community facilities.

“Our team did a fantastic job of delivering our contract at Countesswells and contributing to the early handover.”

Deanestor’s work at new multi-million-pound schools

Deanestor fitted out 74 rooms across the two-storey £18m Countesswells school, providing nearly 5,000 items of fitted and loose furniture.

These included curved shelving, bag and shoe storage, learning walls, changing benches, seating, and storage solutions.

Morrison Construction manager Michael Black said: “Deanestor contributed to a very successful project at Countesswells.

“This new two-stream school was handed over defect-free four weeks early, which was a considerable achievement.

“The fitout went very well – from the technical drawings produced by Deanestor at the early stages to the high standard of workmanship in the factory and on site.

“They are part of our established supply chain, and we are looking forward to working with their team on the Greyhope School project, which is now underway.”

Deanestor’s contract at Greyhope School, the 16th awarded by Morrison Construction, is for the fitted furniture for 117 rooms which will be finished in graphite grey and white, and loose items supplied in a palette of bright colours – lime green, yellow, powder blue, parrot green and tangerine.

Items manufactured by Deanestor will include a trophy cabinet, tilt-top tables, worktops, desks, storage solutions, lockers, and teaching walls.

The value of the contracts for Deanestor is not disclosed.