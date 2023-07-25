Sheffield Wednesday old boys’ reunion for St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen brings back M4 conga play-off memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield Wednesday old boys’ reunion for St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen brings back M4 conga play-off memories

MacLean and the Ayr United manager were Hillsborough team-mates under Paul Sturrock.

By Eric Nicolson
Lee Bullen and St Johnstone boss, Steven MacLean in their Sheffield Wednesday days.
To go with story by Eric Nicolson. Sheffield Wednesday Picture shows; Steven MacLean, Lee Bullen. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown

There will be a Sheffield Wednesday old boys’ reunion on the McDiarmid Park touchline when St Johnstone face Ayr United in the Viaplay Cup.

Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen were team-mates in a promotion winning Hillsborough side, managed by former Saints boss, Paul Sturrock.

And the prospect of their Perth and Ayr United teams going head to head in the League Cup on Tuesday night has brought back happy memories of their 2005 “conga” on the M4!

“Bully was the captain at Sheffield Wednesday,” MacLean recalled. “They were good times – good nights out!

“We got promoted together out of League One and then did well in the Championship the season after.

“It was different times. We’d all go out together on a Saturday night. Luggy loved that.

“Every Monday it would be ‘were you lot out again?’

“They’re a massive club.

“One of the best times of my career was there.

“There were 40,000 fans at Cardiff for our play-off final (in 2005).

“There’s only one way out of Cardiff so the traffic was gridlocked. Everybody was out of their cars. I think it was a conga along the motorway!

“Then it was back to the chairman’s casino.

“We still speak – Lee asked me about a couple of players and I’ve done the same.

“He took temporary charge a few times at Sheffield Wednesday. He probably had a job for life down there after being player, captain, coach and caretaker so it was brave to go on his own.

“I’m chuffed for him that he’s done well at Ayr.”

Murphy return

Jamie Murphy is set to make a quick Perth return after MacLean released the former Rangers and Sheffield United forward in the summer.

“Murph’s a great lad,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll do well down there.

“I’m not sure if (Aiden) McGeady will play but they’re two quality players, who we’ll need to keep quiet.”

