Sheffield Wednesday old boys’ reunion for St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen brings back M4 conga play-off memories

There will be a Sheffield Wednesday old boys’ reunion on the McDiarmid Park touchline when St Johnstone face Ayr United in the Viaplay Cup.

Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen were team-mates in a promotion winning Hillsborough side, managed by former Saints boss, Paul Sturrock.

And the prospect of their Perth and Ayr United teams going head to head in the League Cup on Tuesday night has brought back happy memories of their 2005 “conga” on the M4!

“Bully was the captain at Sheffield Wednesday,” MacLean recalled. “They were good times – good nights out!

“We got promoted together out of League One and then did well in the Championship the season after.

“It was different times. We’d all go out together on a Saturday night. Luggy loved that.

“Every Monday it would be ‘were you lot out again?’

“They’re a massive club.

“One of the best times of my career was there.

“And the youngest man on the pitch, at 17 years of age, has Sheffield Wednesday heading for the Championship!”#OnThisDay in 2005… Thanks again, @DroobyT. #SWFC pic.twitter.com/Oy57nR4PdC — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) May 29, 2021

“There were 40,000 fans at Cardiff for our play-off final (in 2005).

“There’s only one way out of Cardiff so the traffic was gridlocked. Everybody was out of their cars. I think it was a conga along the motorway!

“Then it was back to the chairman’s casino.

“We still speak – Lee asked me about a couple of players and I’ve done the same.

“He took temporary charge a few times at Sheffield Wednesday. He probably had a job for life down there after being player, captain, coach and caretaker so it was brave to go on his own.

“I’m chuffed for him that he’s done well at Ayr.”

Murphy return

Jamie Murphy is set to make a quick Perth return after MacLean released the former Rangers and Sheffield United forward in the summer.

“Murph’s a great lad,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll do well down there.

“I’m not sure if (Aiden) McGeady will play but they’re two quality players, who we’ll need to keep quiet.”