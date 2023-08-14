Fife farm with ‘first-class’ horse riding facilities on sale for £850k

A “charming” 26-acre Fife farm with “first-class” horse riding facilities has been put up for sale.

Milldeans Farm includes a four-bedroom farmhouse and the extensive purpose-built horse riding facilities.

Among those are a floodlit outdoor arena, horse walker, solarium and stables for up to 25 horses. It also has 17 individual paddocks.

The property, between Leslie and Glenrothes, is on the market for £850,000.

Fife farm with ‘first class’ facilities on sale

It is being marketed by Savils, which describes the equestrian facilities as “first-class”.

The sales brochure for Milldeans Farm says it would suit “a variety of buyers”.

It states: “The buildings provide stabling, feed and machinery stores.

“There is also a traditional range of outbuildings which are now in need of redevelopment.”

And the four-bed house is described as a “traditional farmhouse” that has “generous and spacious accommodation” over two floors.

Next to the house is a newly added party room which provides an entertaining space, equipped with a seating area, bar and hot tub.

Opportunities for further development

Meanwhile, the land at Milldeans equates to about 26 acres. It is split into 17 individual post and rail paddocks.

The brouchre states: “The majority of the paddocks are accessed over two hardcore tracks which run from the yard to the western boundary of Milldeans.

“Both are floodlit and are suitable for horses and machinery all year round.

“Some of the larger paddocks are divided by portable electric fences which can be moved if necessary.

“The current owner leases additional land to the south and west of Milldeans by agreement with the neighbouring landowners.

“There may be potential (subject to negotiation) to continue with these agreements.”

The sales document states there is also potential for the new owners to develop the farm further.

A range of disused farm buildings could be renovated for more facilities or accommodation.

They could also be converted for residential use, subject to planning permission.