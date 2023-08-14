Fife farm with ‘first-class’ horse riding facilities on sale for £850k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife farm with ‘first-class’ horse riding facilities on sale for £850k

The farm, set within 26 acres of land, would suit “a variety of buyers”, according to the selling agents.

By Gavin Harper
Milldeans Farm is on sale for £850k Image: Savils.
A “charming” 26-acre Fife farm with “first-class” horse riding facilities has been put up for sale.

Milldeans Farm includes a four-bedroom farmhouse and the extensive purpose-built horse riding facilities.

Among those are a floodlit outdoor arena, horse walker, solarium and stables for up to 25 horses. It also has 17 individual paddocks.

The property, between Leslie and Glenrothes, is on the market for £850,000.

Fife farm with ‘first class’ facilities on sale

It is being marketed by Savils, which describes the equestrian facilities as “first-class”.

The sales brochure for Milldeans Farm says it would suit “a variety of buyers”.

It states: “The buildings provide stabling, feed and machinery stores.

“There is also a traditional range of outbuildings which are now in need of redevelopment.”

An aerial pictures of Milldeans Farm, Image: Savils.
The ‘party room’ at Milldeans Farm, Image: Savils.

And the four-bed house is described as a “traditional farmhouse” that has “generous and spacious accommodation” over two floors.

Next to the house is a newly added party room which provides an entertaining space, equipped with a seating area, bar and hot tub.

Opportunities for further development

Meanwhile, the land at Milldeans equates to about 26 acres. It is split into 17 individual post and rail paddocks.

The brouchre states: “The majority of the paddocks are accessed over two hardcore tracks which run from the yard to the western boundary of Milldeans.

“Both are floodlit and are suitable for horses and machinery all year round.

“Some of the larger paddocks are divided by portable electric fences which can be moved if necessary.

Some of the stables at Milldeans Farm, Image: Savils.

“The current owner leases additional land to the south and west of Milldeans by agreement with the neighbouring landowners.

“There may be potential (subject to negotiation) to continue with these agreements.”

The horse walker at Milldeans Farm, Image: Savils.

The sales document states there is also potential for the new owners to develop the farm further.

A range of disused farm buildings could be renovated for more facilities or accommodation.

They could also be converted for residential use, subject to planning permission.

