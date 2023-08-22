Perthshire producer warns of turkey shortage this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire producer warns of turkey shortage this Christmas

Perthshire food subscription business Herb Majesty normally sells around 200 free-range turkeys.

By Gavin Harper
Charlotte Blackler, of Herb Majesty, has decided not to grow turkeys for Christmas this year. Image: Herb Majesty.
A Perthshire producer is warning turkeys could be in short supply at Christmas.

Charlotte Blackler, who runs food subscription business Herb Majesty at Glenalmond, will not raise her pasture and herb-raised flock of turkeys this year.

The firm normally sells around 200 free-range turkeys.

But after much deliberation, Charlotte has decided not to produce her speciality birds due to the risk of avian flu.

Last month, Scotland’s chief vet Sheila Voas warned that a bird flu outbreak had “increased dramatically”

Bird flu risk too great for Perthshire

The risk of infection would mean keeping the flock under cover their whole lives.

Charlotte said: “I have been agonising over raising turkeys this year and finally made the decision not to go ahead.

“With the prospect of having to keep the birds indoors for their whole lives without access to our herby pastures, fruits and berries, I would not be able to produce the Herb Majesty birds my customers know and love.

Charlotte says the risk of bird flu is too great this year. Image: Herb Majesty.

“That goes against my ethos of naturally raised food. It is the herby pasture and wild forage that make our turkeys so special.”

Charlotte said she hopes the birds – which she said are “very susceptible to flu” – will in time get a natural immunity.

She hopes that will allow her to return next year.

Herb Majesty used by Michelin-star chefs

Charlotte – who is also behind a range of food products aimed to help women going through the menopause – launched Herb Majesty after deciding to grow her own Christmas lunch.

She said friends and family remarked the turkeys were the best they had ever had, and the business launched in 2017.

Charlotte Blackler from Herb Majesty

Charlotte adds: “Local people were wanting to eat our turkeys.

“They knew they’d been free to live outside and fed beneficial botanicals that added flavour and nutrients.

Now, Herb Majesty’s turkeys are used by Michelin-starred chefs at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant and other high-end restaurants and hotels.

