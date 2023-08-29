Work to start on £17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A

Construction of a £17 million warehouse development that’s almost the same size as the V&A will start next year.

The new building, based at Claverhouse East Industrial Park, is being built for SSEN Transmission.

The major project will be delivered by Highlands firm Global Infrastructure (Scotland) Ltd and is set to start in January next year.

The Beauly civil engineering firm is constructing a similar warehouse in Inverness. Each building is more than 80,000 sq ft in size.

The new building is set to be a fraction under the size of the V&A Dundee after plans were approved by the Dundee City Council.

New buildings ‘vital’ in electricity network say Global Infrastructure

Work between Dundee and Inverness is expected to take 62 weeks. The project is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Global Infrastructure managing director David MacDonald said: “The new strategic warehouse facilities which we will deliver in early 2025 will be vital to the build out and maintenance of the electricity network as part of the Government’s drive to net zero.”

The warehouses are required to facilitate the continued expansion and maintenance of the country’s electricity network.

SSEN Transmission project manger John Baillie added: “The new sites will provide us with state of the art facilities which will support us to effectively manage and maintain the high-voltage electricity transmission network, helping us drive towards delivering a network for net zero.

“It is an exciting time for SSEN Transmission as we continue to expand across the north of Scotland, building an electricity transmission network to help tackle the climate emergency.”

SSEN Dundee warehouse development job creation

Plans submitted last year came after SSEN Transmission’s plans to create 400 new jobs across the north of Scotland.

The firm said the Dundee investment will only account for a small number of these jobs.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “The new operations warehouse will provide us with state of the art facilities to help us with the drive towards delivering for net zero.

“We expect there will be some opportunities at our existing depots in Tealing and Carolina Port in Dundee, as well as a small number at our future new operations warehouse in Claverhouse.

“The construction of the warehouse will also support local jobs and the local economy.”

Global Infrastructure has a track record in delivering projects in the energy and renewables sector.

It has previous projects including substation builds and upgrades, structural steelwork, and specialist concrete construction.