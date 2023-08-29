Work to start on £17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Work to start on £17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A

Construction of the giant warehouses is scheduled to last for 62 weeks.

By Alex Banks
The new SSEN Dundee warehouse will be accessed from Jack Martin Way.
The new SSEN Dundee warehouse will be accessed from Jack Martin Way.

Construction of a £17 million warehouse development that’s almost the same size as the V&A will start next year.

The new building, based at Claverhouse East Industrial Park, is being built for SSEN Transmission.

The major project will be delivered by Highlands firm Global Infrastructure (Scotland) Ltd and is set to start in January next year.

The Beauly civil engineering firm is constructing a similar warehouse in Inverness. Each building is more than 80,000 sq ft in size.

The new building is set to be a fraction under the size of the V&A Dundee after plans were approved by the Dundee City Council.

New buildings ‘vital’ in electricity network say Global Infrastructure

Work between Dundee and Inverness is expected to take 62 weeks. The project is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Global Infrastructure managing director David MacDonald said: “The new strategic warehouse facilities which we will deliver in early 2025 will be vital to the build out and maintenance of the electricity network as part of the Government’s drive to net zero.”

The warehouses are required to facilitate the continued expansion and maintenance of the country’s electricity network.

A design image of the £17m SSEN Transmission warehouse.
A design image of the £17m SSEN Transmission warehouse. Image: Baker Hicks/David Bell Planning.

SSEN Transmission project manger John Baillie added: “The new sites will provide us with state of the art facilities which will support us to effectively manage and maintain the high-voltage electricity transmission network, helping us drive towards delivering a network for net zero.

“It is an exciting time for SSEN Transmission as we continue to expand across the north of Scotland, building an electricity transmission network to help tackle the climate emergency.”

SSEN Dundee warehouse development job creation

Plans submitted last year came after SSEN Transmission’s plans to create 400 new jobs across the north of Scotland.

The firm said the Dundee investment will only account for a small number of these jobs.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “The new operations warehouse will provide us with state of the art facilities to help us with the drive towards delivering for net zero.

“We expect there will be some opportunities at our existing depots in Tealing and Carolina Port in Dundee, as well as a small number at our future new operations warehouse in Claverhouse.

“The construction of the warehouse will also support local jobs and the local economy.”

Global Infrastructure has a track record in delivering projects in the energy and renewables sector.

It has previous projects including substation builds and upgrades, structural steelwork, and specialist concrete construction.

More from Business

Timex sign 1993.
Scrawled note on locked Timex gates in Dundee a bitter end to 'sorry and…
Montrose Port.
Montrose Port: Record number of vessels and £25m impact on Angus economy
Trust in the grocery sector is down to its lowest point since the horsemeat scandal (PA)
Trust in supermarkets at lowest level since horsemeat scandal, Which? finds
Food inflation slowed in August, new data suggested. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fresh food prices help retail inflation to slow in August, new figures suggest
Offshore Europe will take place in Aberdeen in September.
'Fantastic boost' to Fife firms attending Offshore Europe event
The business is set to open its newest venue in the Highlands. Image: Thorntons
Dundee legal firm Thorntons set to open 14th office
File photo dated 07/11/21 of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street in London. High street giant Marks & Spencer is set to return to the blue chip share index on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus after a surge in shares on the back of resurgent sales.
Marks & Spencer set for return to London’s FTSE 100
Dozens of courier jobs need to be filled before Christmas. Image: Evri
Delivery firm recruiting for more than 200 Tayside and Fife couriers
Lori McGaffney, president of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce.
Perth business leader calls for bars, restaurants and river fun along Tay waterfront
Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui have been rated as the worst major airlines operating in the UK for website accessibility (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Ryanair, Jet2.com and Tui ranked worst in UK for website accessibility

Conversation