More Dundee areas to get full fibre broadband in £40 million scheme

Thousands more premises across Dundee will soon have access to full fibre connectivity.

CityFibre started building its £40 million Dundee network in 2020.

Works have already been completed in a number of areas across the city, including Ardler, Balgowan, Downfield, Dryburgh, Fintry and Whitfield.

Now, the scheme is moving into the Invergowrie and Ninewells Hospital areas in addition to Marketgait and around the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Work is also underway between East Marketgait and Hilltown, plus the Waterfront by South Victoria Dock Road.

The full rollout is expected to reach completion in 2024.

Paul Wakefield, CityFibre’s senior partnership manager for Dundee, said: “The positive impact of the full fibre rollout is truly being felt.

“Homes and businesses across the city are now able to access lightning-fast and super reliable broadband, unlocking a host of productivity, innovation and new investment benefits that will continue to unfold for many years to come.”

Locals thanked for ‘patience and support’

The work has previously come in for criticism from businesses – and caused roadworks for motorists

Alex Boyle, proprietor of the Ancrum Arms in Lochee, previously claimed his business lost thousands of pounds due to CityFibre’s work in the area.

Mr Wakefield thanked local residents for their “patience and support” while the work, carried out by CityFibre’s build partner GCU UK, is carried out.

He added: “We are extremely grateful of the support we’ve received from the residents and the wider community in Dundee.

“We understand that infrastructure works can cause some disruption.

“However, it’s always our goal to manage this as best we can while working collaboratively with everyone involved.

“We do everything in our power to inform the community well ahead of work starting. This includes direct mail, press and speaking directly to individuals.”

Mr Wakefield said any “short-term disruption” would have longer-term benefits for the city.

450km of cabling laid for £40 million scheme

A total of 450 kilometres of full fibre cabling has been laid in Dundee since the scheme began in 2020.

Dundee is among a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre rollout.

The CityFibre network is being utilised by local firm FibreCast.

Dundee customers can also sign up to UK launch partner, Vodafone, as well as TalkTalk, Giganet, Fibrecast, Zen, Brillband and EdenOak,

CityFibre aims to serve a third of the UK by 2025. This is eight million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 local authority sites and 250,000 5G access points.