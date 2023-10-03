More Dundee areas to get full fibre broadband in £40 million scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Dundee areas to get full fibre broadband in £40 million scheme

Locals have been thanked for their "patience and support" as the latest phase of the £40 million rollout continues.

By Gavin Harper
The CityFibre works in Dundee are expected to continue into 2024.
The CityFibre works in Dundee are expected to continue into 2024.

Thousands more premises across Dundee will soon have access to full fibre connectivity.

CityFibre started building its £40 million Dundee network in 2020.

Works have already been completed in a number of areas across the city, including Ardler, Balgowan, Downfield, Dryburgh, Fintry and Whitfield.

Now, the scheme is moving into the Invergowrie and Ninewells Hospital areas in addition to Marketgait and around the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Work is also underway between East Marketgait and Hilltown, plus the Waterfront by South Victoria Dock Road.

The full rollout is expected to reach completion in 2024.

Paul Wakefield, CityFibre’s senior partnership manager for Dundee, said: “The positive impact of the full fibre rollout is truly being felt.

“Homes and businesses across the city are now able to access lightning-fast and super reliable broadband, unlocking a host of productivity, innovation and new investment benefits that will continue to unfold for many years to come.”

Locals thanked for ‘patience and support’

The work has previously come in for criticism from businesses –  and caused roadworks for motorists

Alex Boyle, proprietor of the Ancrum Arms in Lochee, previously claimed his business lost thousands of pounds due to CityFibre’s work in the area.

Alex Boyle, proprietor of the Ancrum Arms, said his business lost money due to the work. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

Mr Wakefield thanked local residents for their “patience and support” while the work, carried out by CityFibre’s build partner GCU UK, is carried out.

He added: “We are extremely grateful of the support we’ve received from the residents and the wider community in Dundee.

“We understand that infrastructure works can cause some disruption.

“However, it’s always our goal to manage this as best we can while working collaboratively with everyone involved.

“We do everything in our power to inform the community well ahead of work starting. This includes direct mail, press and speaking directly to individuals.”

Mr Wakefield said any “short-term disruption” would have longer-term benefits for the city.

450km of cabling laid for £40 million scheme

A total of 450 kilometres of full fibre cabling has been laid in Dundee since the scheme began in 2020.

Dundee is among a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre rollout.

The CityFibre network is being utilised by local firm FibreCast.

Fibrecast sales and development manager Sebastian Varney and founder Kieran Paton
Fibrecast sales and development manager Sebastian Varney and founder Kieran Paton.

Dundee customers can also sign up to UK launch partner, Vodafone, as well as TalkTalk, Giganet, Fibrecast, Zen, Brillband and EdenOak,

CityFibre aims to serve a third of the UK by 2025. This is eight million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 local authority sites and 250,000 5G access points.

