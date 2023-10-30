Readers react to Frasers plans to move into Debenhams Dundee

News that a Frasers store will open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre has been welcomed by readers of The Courier.

Last week we reported the Debenhams unit will see millions of pounds of investment as Frasers and other brands controlled by retail magnate Mike Ashley move in.

The former Debenhams unit has been vacant since December 2020,

The prime Dundee city centre unit is one of the main reasons Frasers Group acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year.

Courier readers’ views on Frasers move

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the plans.

Gwen Webster was one of several to describe it as “great news for Dundee”.

Linda Lumsden added: “This will make a huge difference to the Overgate.”

Janice Love said the news was “brilliant” and would make “such a difference” to the city.

Keith Ewing wrote: “Nice to see that the old Debenhams isn’t going to be turning into flats.”

Ally Jefferson said: “It’s always good news to see jobs coming to Dundee and also to see empty retail space being made use of, especially in what are trying times for many stores both locally and nationally.”

Pam Mulgrew added: “That’s good news. Such a huge site to have been left empty and it’s fab to have a proper department store.”

‘Exciting’ time for Overgate Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centros, the company which manages the Overgate on behalf of Frasers Group, said a £5.5 million budget had been allocated for the store.

It expects to begin work stripping out the shop in December, with Frasers moving into the Overgate next September.

Matt Elgey, senior leasing and asset manager at Sovereign Centros, said Debenhams used to account for up to 20% of the Overgate’s footfall.

He hopes Frasers will help increase the number of visitors to the Overgate from 10 million a year to more than 12 million.

Mr Elgey said: “We are seeing several retailers renew their leases partly on the back of the Frasers plans.”

The opening of new Rituals and Pandora stores is another “coup” for the centre, he said.

He added: “The next 12 to 24 months for Overgate Shopping Centre is very exciting.”