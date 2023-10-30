Readers react to Frasers plans to move into Debenhams Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to Frasers plans to move into Debenhams Dundee

Frasers plans to open in the Overgate Shopping Centre next year.

By Gavin Harper
The Overgate Shopping Centre Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
News that a Frasers store will open in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre has been welcomed by readers of The Courier.

Last week we reported the Debenhams unit will see millions of pounds of investment as Frasers and other brands controlled by retail magnate Mike Ashley move in.

The former Debenhams unit has been vacant since December 2020,

The prime Dundee city centre unit is one of the main reasons Frasers Group acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year.

Courier readers’ views on Frasers move

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the plans.

Gwen Webster was one of several to describe it as “great news for Dundee”.

Linda Lumsden added: “This will make a huge difference to the Overgate.”

Frasers department store is coming to the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Janice Love said the news was “brilliant” and would make “such a difference” to the city.

Keith Ewing wrote: “Nice to see that the old Debenhams isn’t going to be turning into flats.”

Ally Jefferson said: “It’s always good news to see jobs coming to Dundee and also to see empty retail space being made use of, especially in what are trying times for many stores both locally and nationally.”

Pam Mulgrew added: “That’s good news. Such a huge site to have been left empty and it’s fab to have a proper department store.”

‘Exciting’ time for Overgate Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centros, the company which manages the Overgate on behalf of Frasers Group, said a £5.5 million budget had been allocated for the store.

It expects to begin work stripping out the shop in December, with Frasers moving into the Overgate next September.

Matt Elgey, senior leasing and asset manager at Sovereign Centros, said Debenhams used to account for up to 20% of the Overgate’s footfall.

He hopes Frasers will help increase the number of visitors to the Overgate from 10 million a year to more than 12 million.

Matt Elgey, senior leasing and asset manager at Sovereign Centros with Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre

Mr Elgey said: “We are seeing several retailers renew their leases partly on the back of the Frasers plans.”

The opening of new Rituals and Pandora stores is another “coup” for the centre, he said.

He added: “The next 12 to 24 months for Overgate Shopping Centre is very exciting.”

