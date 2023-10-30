Anger as bus service axe leaves Dunfermline community without public transport after 6pm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anger as bus service axe leaves Dunfermline community without public transport after 6pm

A survey of residents found the bus service no longer meets their needs.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
There is no public transport in Baldrigeburn, Dunfermline at night after the 84 bus service was axed last year. Image: Google Street View.
There is no public transport in Baldrigeburn, Dunfermline at night after the 84 bus service was axed last year. Image: Google Street View.

There’s no way into or out of a Dunfermline community by public transport in the evening following the cancellation of a bus service.

Stagecoach axed the 84 Baldridgeburn service a year ago.

And while Fife Council stepped in to subsidise the route, it now only operates once an hour between 8am and 6pm.

There is no bus in Baldrdgeburn, Dunfermline, after 6pm.
There is no bus in Baldrdgeburn after 6pm. Image: Google Street View.

It doesn’t operate at all on a Sunday.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville will raise the issue with Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop at a meeting next month.

The move follows a survey of Baldridgeburn residents, the vast majority of whom said the current service does not meet their needs.

It found people were struggling to access work and services as a result of the cut.

Concerns over lack of Dunfermline bus service

The MSP added: “A reliable and efficient local bus service network can ensure people have access to essential services, education, employment, and social opportunities.

“Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case in Baldridgeburn or in several other communities in the Dunfermline and West Fife area.”

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville has concerns about the Dunfermline bus service.

Ms Somerville also hopes to raise the issue with Fife Council and Stagecoach.

She said: “I’m grateful to Fiona Hyslop for agreeing to sit down with me and discuss some of the ideas my team and I have been working on.”

The move is welcomed by North Dunfermline Labour councillor Gordon Pryde, who was not surprised by the survey results.

“I have had contact from a number of local residents who have a number of concerns about the 84 service – or lack of service – in the Baldridgeburn area,” he said.

‘Council doing it’s best but something needs to change’

“The problem with buses and bus services is that they are run by commercial operators – Fife Council has no direct control over these commercial routes.

“There is no public service obligation from commercial operators to provide services in non-profitable areas.

“There’s a big issue there. It’s not a very good model and something needs to change.”

Mr Pryde said the council is doing the best it can to support the community, despite the issues.

And he pointed out the Labour administration’s budget dedicated more than £750,000 to support local bus services like the 84 across the kingdom.

Mr Pryde said the Dunfermline bus service connectivity issues are replicated across Scotland.

More from Fife

The A911 near the Windygates roundabout.
Main road in Fife closed hours after collision on roundabout
Police on the scene after a crash near M90 Junction 2. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Man in hospital after four-vehicle crash on M90 in Fife
A wave crashing against the sea wall at Anstruther on Monday, October 30 2023.
Pictures and video show powerful 4.8m tidal surge along Fife coast
Christine Currie (or Hutcheson) was last seen in Kirkcaldy on October 24.
Concern growing for missing Leven woman last seen in Kirkcaldy
A single police car remains outside the house in Ballingry where the teenager fell ill.
Ballingry in shock at 'tragedy' of teenager's death
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches…
Michael Saint.
Jail for Fife child molester who groped girl and asked 12-year-old to wear bikini 
Damage to St Andrews Aquarium. Image: St Andrews Aquarium
St Andrews Aquarium shut for several months as images reveal 'devastating' damage caused by…
A92 in north east Fife closed due to flooding again
A92 in north-east Fife reopens after being flooded again
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Fife massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting female client

Conversation