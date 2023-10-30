Anger as bus service axe leaves Dunfermline community without public transport after 6pm

There’s no way into or out of a Dunfermline community by public transport in the evening following the cancellation of a bus service.

Stagecoach axed the 84 Baldridgeburn service a year ago.

And while Fife Council stepped in to subsidise the route, it now only operates once an hour between 8am and 6pm.

It doesn’t operate at all on a Sunday.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville will raise the issue with Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop at a meeting next month.

The move follows a survey of Baldridgeburn residents, the vast majority of whom said the current service does not meet their needs.

It found people were struggling to access work and services as a result of the cut.

Concerns over lack of Dunfermline bus service

The MSP added: “A reliable and efficient local bus service network can ensure people have access to essential services, education, employment, and social opportunities.

“Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case in Baldridgeburn or in several other communities in the Dunfermline and West Fife area.”

Ms Somerville also hopes to raise the issue with Fife Council and Stagecoach.

She said: “I’m grateful to Fiona Hyslop for agreeing to sit down with me and discuss some of the ideas my team and I have been working on.”

The move is welcomed by North Dunfermline Labour councillor Gordon Pryde, who was not surprised by the survey results.

“I have had contact from a number of local residents who have a number of concerns about the 84 service – or lack of service – in the Baldridgeburn area,” he said.

‘Council doing it’s best but something needs to change’

“The problem with buses and bus services is that they are run by commercial operators – Fife Council has no direct control over these commercial routes.

“There is no public service obligation from commercial operators to provide services in non-profitable areas.

“There’s a big issue there. It’s not a very good model and something needs to change.”

Mr Pryde said the council is doing the best it can to support the community, despite the issues.

And he pointed out the Labour administration’s budget dedicated more than £750,000 to support local bus services like the 84 across the kingdom.

Mr Pryde said the Dunfermline bus service connectivity issues are replicated across Scotland.