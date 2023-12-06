Dundee drug discovery firm wins £1.8m to help prevent pandemics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drug discovery firm wins £1.8m to help prevent pandemics

The business, founded in a Dundee coffee shop, has gone on to sign multi-million-pound deals with global drug giants

By Gavin Harper
Exscientia chief executive, Professor Andrew Hopkins.
A drug discovery firm founded in Dundee has been awarded £1.8 million in a bid to stop future pandemics.

Exscientia uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help design drugs which can dramatically reduce the time taken to develop medicines.

The company was founded at Dundee University a decade ago. It retains a base in the city as well as offices around the world.

Now it has been awarded the seven-figure funding from Open  Philanthropy. Its main funders are husband and wife entrepreneurs Cari Tuna and Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook.

Following Covid, Open Philanthropy launched the pandemic antiviral discovery initiative.

Also backing the project are Danish-based Novo Nordisk Foundation and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Exscientia funding to help stop future pandemics

Professor Ian Goodfellow, vice-president of antivirals at Exscientia, was delighted to have secured the funding.

He said: “We are thrilled that these expert institutions are supporting Exscientia’s capabilities to develop innovative solutions to address significant unsolved health issues, expressed through this grant.”

Staff at Exscientia’s Dundee office. Image: DC Thomson.

Through the grant, the firm will explore what is required to activate interferons – which provide a first line of defence against viral infections – to stop infections such as influenza and Covid-19.

The interferon response is a crucial component of the body’s ability to control infection. Its activation results in the production of proteins that activate an antiviral state, suppressing the virus.

Mr Goodfellow added: “We may be able to transform the way influenza can be treated and prevented in the future.”

Funding for ‘novel approaches’ to infectious diseases

Heather Youngs, senior program officer for scientific research at Open Philanthropy, added: “We are excited to help fund novel approaches to increasing resilient response to infectious disease.

“The world needs diverse ready options to address general global health needs and to prevent future pandemics and all their dire consequences.”

Professor Andrew Hopkins is founder and chief executive of Exscientia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Since it was established in a Dundee coffee shop, Exscientia has signed a series of multi-million pound deals with global drug giants.

It raised almost £400m in a funding round in 2021. It also floated on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

