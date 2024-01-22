Fife family business Boat Brae on rising from the ashes after restaurant fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife family business Boat Brae on rising from the ashes after restaurant fire

A "self-combusting" tea towel was the cause of the blaze, which led to an extensive renovation.

By Kaya Macleod
Boat Brae owners Fiona Beaton, Alan Beaton and Moira Beaton. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson
Boat Brae owners Fiona Beaton, Alan Beaton and Moira Beaton. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

A “self-combusting” tea towel started a terrible fire that resulted in a massive renovation of Fife’s Boat Brae restaurant.

The blaze was a devastating blow for owners Alan and Moira Beaton and their daughter Fiona.

But after re-opening a year ago, the family behind the popular foodie destination say they haven’t looked back.

The Newport business shut suddenly in July 2022 after a fire started in the early hours of the morning destroying its interior.

Fortunately, the fire was restricted to a single section, but the smoke permeated the entire structure.

At Boat Brae, the smoke damage was so bad the plumbing and electricity had to be replaced. This resulted in the business being closed for five months.

Fiona said: “The scale of the damage was terrible. It was a really stressful and complicated time.

“You lose control of where you’re going and what’s going to happen but we managed to get through it.”

Boat Brae in Fife rises from ashes

What followed was a five-month refurbishment. Thankfully, Alan is an interior designer and architect, so he had a vision for what was required.

The library area of the bar was incorporated into the restaurant while screens were removed from the bar, to improve the live music experience.

Fiona said: “After the fire, the restoration and decoration were very important.

Work under way to restore Boat Brae in Newport, Fife after the fire. Image: Alan Beaton
The finished result after five months of work. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

“Everything was locally sourced to make the design of the restaurant look timeless.”

The venue has amazing features such as panoramic windows and mirrors on the walls to make sure the view of Tay Road and Rail bridges are visible throughout.

What’s on the menu at Boat Brae?

The Boat Brae owners are looking to maximise the Fife restaurant to its full potential.
Fiona said providing good food, which anyone can enjoy, is part of their ethos.

She said: “We always wanted a bistro-type menu that is accessible for everyone.

“We have a good combo of classics like burgers, fish and chips and then we have rotational seasonal food.

Staff at the popular Newport restaurant. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

“It’s great to be open again and we can’t wait to welcome the public to our warm and friendly restaurant.”

The restaurant has classics such as bread and butter pudding, macaroni cheese, burgers and sandwiches.

Alan added: “We don’t want it to have the image of fine dining even though we have great food.

“If you want something simple it’s there and if you want to have fine dining, we can provide that also. It’s giving people the choice”.

Empowering women in hospitality

Unusually for the hospitality industry, there are several female chefs working in the Boat Brae kitchen.

Empowering women in the sector is a particular passion of Fiona’s.

She said: “The hospitality industry is very male dominated. It’s nice to have females running the place.

“I want to make a mark on the industry. We have had three female chefs selected out of a large handful of male chefs.”

Boat Brae is a family affair for Moira, Fiona and Alan Beaton. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

The family said they were pleased to share their passion for food with delighted customers.

Fiona added: “Eating and coming together with your family no matter where you are in the world is such an important part of life.

“For me, Boat Brae is there to create somewhere for people to come which is open, friendly, and welcoming”.

Alan added: “Food is an important part of our life. Cooking is considered a special thing for us to do and that’s what life is about.”

More from Business

London’s FTSE 100 moved higher despite losses for mining stocks (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 moves higher but mining stocks weigh
Cornwall Insight has forecast that average bills will fall by 16% on the previous quarter (PA)
Energy price cap predicted to fall further despite Red Sea disruption
Downing Street has appeared to rule out allowing Royal Mail to scrap Saturday deliveries ahead of an imminent review on the postal service by the industry watchdog (Rui Vieira/PA)
Downing Street would not back Royal Mail ditching Saturday post
A postcard of Leven beach pavilion with Largo Bay behind.
Old postcards uncovered during Fife hotel's renovation show Leven as a 1960s holiday hotspot
A strike by train drivers at LNER next month is understood to have been called off (PA)
Strike by train drivers at LNER next month ‘called off’
Martin Lewis has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to highlight several areas of concern (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martin Lewis urges Chancellor to tackle consumer issues as March Budget nears
UK household incomes are set to improve in 2024 , according to an industry report (Victoria Jones/PA)
Household incomes to improve amid ‘turning point’ for economy in 2024 – report
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Hunt will be Chancellor at time of election, Sunak says
A view of the financial district of the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
FRC unveils watered down changes to governance rules for company directors
About 670,100 homes across Britain have a value of £1 million or more, according to property firm Savills (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Number of property millionaires across Britain ‘fell by 60,000 during 2023’