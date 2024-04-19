Dundee business owner’s warning after RBS branch closure news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee business owner’s warning after RBS branch closure news

Stephen Tosh, who runs The Downfield and the Nine Maidens, has warned the closure will seriously impact the way he does business.

By Paul Malik
Stephen Tosh, owner of The Downfield and the Nine Maidens. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
Stephen Tosh, owner of The Downfield and the Nine Maidens. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

A prominent Dundee business owner has issued a dire warning about the huge impact RBS branch closures will have.

The Royal Bank of Scotland announced this week it is to shutdown its Kingsway Circus branch, in Downfield, as part of a country-wide spate of closures.

Pub and joinery business owner Stephen Tosh has warned his companies might need to move away from cash due to the difficulties posed by being unable to do daily banking.

RBS will shut down the branch on October 8.

The move is expected to see hundreds of jobs lost in Scotland, with the bank confirming if voluntary redundancies could not fulfil, compulsory sackings would need to take place.

Warning closure will be ‘incredibly difficult’

Mr Tosh, who is the proprietor of the Nine Maidens on Laird Street and The Downfield on Strathmartine Road, warned of the additional risks brought to him and his staff as a result of the closure.

He said it would be unsafe to transport the takings through to the city centre branch, which has been spared from the RBS cull, due to the large sums involved.

“If we roll over and just let this happen, banks like RBS will just continue to do this.

“It is incredibly difficult for us as a business to do our daily banking at the city centre branch.

“We have to take huge sums of money to deposit — which we are charged for the pleasure of doing — and it is less than safe to transport that through the city, then walk into the city centre branch.

“It will turn a 20 minute daily job into at least a two hour task.

“And will add costs in petrol and parking charges too.

Nine Maidens, Laird Street, Dundee. Image : Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“This branch closure will have a huge impact.

“We may have to change the way we do business.

“It could mean not being able to take cash as often as we do for payment.

“Older people quite often pay in cash, whether it is from their pensions or saved over time.

“Branch closures effectively take this option away from them.

“I just cannot understand it. It’s the last local banking branch around this area.

“People have chosen to bank with them because of the location. There is always a queue of folk waiting at the front door ready to use the branch every morning.

“Banks like RBS need to think about the knock-on effects closing branches brings.”

Number of branch closures

The Kingsway Circus announcement follows a number of other branch closures by RBS in recent years.

In the last five years, the Stobswell, West End and Broughty Ferry branches have all closed.

Branches in Perth, Kinross, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry have also shut recently.

A third of RBS is owned by the tax-payer, which was bailed out with public cash in 2008.

