Dundee tycoon Tony Banks targeted as hackers sabotage his restaurant’s website

Dundee care home tycoon Tony Banks was targeted by hackers who took over the website of his crisis-hit restaurant following its shock closure.

We told on Saturday how Sugareef in St Brelade’s, Jersey, had gone bust leaving all staff at the beachfront venue redundant.

In the aftermath of its demise, Sugareef’s website was sabotaged, with the ownership of Mr Banks criticised.

The hackers wrote: “We know that Sugareef is not trading right now and recommend you never go there again if it does start under a new name.”

Former employees contacted The Courier last week to hit out at the closure of the beachfront favourite.

They alleged the decision has led to issues relating to staff wages and live-in accommodation.

‘Police complaints’

Jersey-based Mr Banks, a Falklands War hero who found TV fame on The Secret Millionaire, recently took sole control of the restaurant.

His spokesperson said some former members of staff are “likely to be the subject of litigation and police complaints on our part”.

They added: “We are determined though to see the venue reopen as a bar and restaurant and create a vibrant new business and new jobs on the island.

“We are currently still investing significant money in the refurbishment ourselves, with a vision for creating an exciting venue, with the associated jobs and economic benefits, at St Brelade’s Bay.

“However, we will listen to alternative offers and suggestions from interested parties who share our vision.”

We have asked States of Jersey Police for comment.

Restaurant lease

The restaurant is listed for lease for £125,000 per year, with an option to take the head lease also on offer for a minimum of £1 million.

Mr Banks was in the spotlight last year after the collapse of historic Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation.

He claimed the saga cost him £3 million.

A total of 22 staff immediately lost jobs, while administration left hundreds of students out of pocket and facing an uncertain future.

Mr Banks later launched legal action against Tayside Aviation’s former owners.