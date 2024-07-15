Dundee tycoon Tony Banks targeted as hackers sabotage his restaurant’s website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tycoon Tony Banks targeted as hackers sabotage his restaurant’s website

Sugareef in St Brelade's Bay, Jersey, has gone bust leaving all staff redundant.

By Paul Malik
Tony Banks.
Dundee care home tycoon Tony Banks was targeted by hackers who took over the website of his crisis-hit restaurant following its shock closure.

We told on Saturday how Sugareef in St Brelade’s, Jersey, had gone bust leaving all staff at the beachfront venue redundant.

In the aftermath of its demise, Sugareef’s website was sabotaged, with the ownership of Mr Banks criticised.

The hackers wrote: “We know that Sugareef is not trading right now and recommend you never go there again if it does start under a new name.”

Former employees contacted The Courier last week to hit out at the closure of the beachfront favourite.

They alleged the decision has led to issues relating to staff wages and live-in accommodation.

‘Police complaints’

Jersey-based Mr Banks, a Falklands War hero who found TV fame on The Secret Millionaire, recently took sole control of the restaurant.

His spokesperson said some former members of staff are “likely to be the subject of litigation and police complaints on our part”.

They added: “We are determined though to see the venue reopen as a bar and restaurant and create a vibrant new business and new jobs on the island.

The view from Sugareef in 2015.

“We are currently still investing significant money in the refurbishment ourselves, with a vision for creating an exciting venue, with the associated jobs and economic benefits, at St Brelade’s Bay.

“However, we will listen to alternative offers and suggestions from interested parties who share our vision.”

We have asked States of Jersey Police for comment.

Restaurant lease

The restaurant is listed for lease for £125,000 per year, with an option to take the head lease also on offer for a minimum of £1 million.

Mr Banks was in the spotlight last year after the collapse of historic Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation.

He claimed the saga cost him £3 million.

A total of 22 staff immediately lost jobs, while administration left hundreds of students out of pocket and facing an uncertain future.

Mr Banks later launched legal action against Tayside Aviation’s former owners.

