Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes

There were dozens of objections to the wind turbine – but cheers when the parts arrived in Dunning.

By Rob McLaren
Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower.
Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower.

Businessman Simon Howie said a £3 million investment in renewable energy in Perthshire will help keep prices of his meat products low for customers.

After two years of planning, a solar farm and wind turbine tower is in place at his Dunning factory.

The 104 metre high wind turbine has not been without controversy – attracting 79 objections to its planning application.

But when turbine parts navigated Dunning’s narrow streets, there were cheers.

The project also includes 3,800 solar panels on the company’s land.

Mr Howie said the substantial investment gives his business more protection from energy price jumps in the future.

Simon Howie power from Scottish weather

Monday marked the switch on of the 2.3 megawatt wind turbine and 2.1 megawatt solar array.

The system is set to generate 120% of Simon Howie’s energy needs as it enters its busiest period in the run up to Christmas, closely followed by Burns Night.

As well as operating more sustainably the company now has 130 staff, an increase of 20 from last year.

Simon Howie with some of the solar panels that will power his Dunning factory.

Mr Howie said: “After two years of planning it’s wonderful to see our renewable energy system now live.

“Getting the wind turbine and solar panels operational has been a logistical challenge but will reap rewards both for us as a business but also for our customers and consumers as it allows us to do all we can to protect them from energy-related price hikes.

“We take our responsibilities to the planet very seriously. The climate emergency is real. As one of Scotland’s biggest food manufacturers we are committed to a more sustainable future.”

The wind turbine was sourced from an existing wind farm.

The business has also invested in 2 x 450KWh battery storage to maximise return from the energy generated and to continue to power the factory for night shifts or on days where it is neither sunny nor windy.

Any excess energy generated once the batteries are full and on demand needs are met will be sold back to the grid.

Scottish Enterprise contributed a £500,000 towards the cost of the solar panels.

More from Business

Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
New owners for 40-year-old Dundee locksmith business
Thomas Haywood with one of his shots of Dunfermline Abbey. Image: FSB
Fife businessman flying high with drone company
Sarah Jardine at Epipole in Rosyth, demonstrating the epiCam portable Retina Scanner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife firm's vision to eradicate preventable blindness
Steve James, chairman of Broughty Ferry Traders' Association. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Businessman's mission to make Broughty Ferry a 'go-to destination'
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.
East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts
4
Crieff Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark was invited to cut the ribbon on the new Scotland Shop. Image: Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps
Ewan McGregor's favourite Crieff kilt shop relaunches with special event
Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa general manager Paul Mooney. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Apex Hotel: Dundee boss on latest upgrade as part of £4.5m investment
Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Fife's former bank branches – what happened after closure?
Dundee University's Life Sciences Innovation Hub Image: University of Dundee
Dundee drug company adds staff and moves to new labs after £4m funding round
Chris and Andrew Rowley, who have opened a new Ballintaggart shop in Aberfeldy. Image: Claire Waddell
Perthshire business brothers celebrate launch of newest shop in Aberfeldy

Conversation