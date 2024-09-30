Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes

Businessman Simon Howie said a £3 million investment in renewable energy in Perthshire will help keep prices of his meat products low for customers.

After two years of planning, a solar farm and wind turbine tower is in place at his Dunning factory.

The 104 metre high wind turbine has not been without controversy – attracting 79 objections to its planning application.

But when turbine parts navigated Dunning’s narrow streets, there were cheers.

The project also includes 3,800 solar panels on the company’s land.

Mr Howie said the substantial investment gives his business more protection from energy price jumps in the future.

Simon Howie power from Scottish weather

Monday marked the switch on of the 2.3 megawatt wind turbine and 2.1 megawatt solar array.

The system is set to generate 120% of Simon Howie’s energy needs as it enters its busiest period in the run up to Christmas, closely followed by Burns Night.

As well as operating more sustainably the company now has 130 staff, an increase of 20 from last year.

Mr Howie said: “After two years of planning it’s wonderful to see our renewable energy system now live.

“Getting the wind turbine and solar panels operational has been a logistical challenge but will reap rewards both for us as a business but also for our customers and consumers as it allows us to do all we can to protect them from energy-related price hikes.

“We take our responsibilities to the planet very seriously. The climate emergency is real. As one of Scotland’s biggest food manufacturers we are committed to a more sustainable future.”

The wind turbine was sourced from an existing wind farm.

The business has also invested in 2 x 450KWh battery storage to maximise return from the energy generated and to continue to power the factory for night shifts or on days where it is neither sunny nor windy.

Any excess energy generated once the batteries are full and on demand needs are met will be sold back to the grid.

Scottish Enterprise contributed a £500,000 towards the cost of the solar panels.