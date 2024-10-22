Fife Silberline workers could miss out on jobs due to rail link delays, claims councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Silberline workers could miss out on jobs due to rail link delays, claims councillor

Around 100 employees at Silberline will lose their jobs when the factory closes next year.

By Paul Malik
Silberline's factory on Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Silberline's factory on Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Highly skilled workers losing their jobs at Silberline could miss out on other Fife opportunities because of delays in expanding the rail network, it has been claimed.

Labour councillor Colin Davidson is calling on transport chiefs to speed-up the introduction of a direct service between Leven and Rosyth, which is not slated until Christmas 2025.

It follows the announcement last week of the imminent closure of Leven’s Silberline factory with the loss of 100 jobs.

Employees at the facility could transfer their skills to jobs at sites like Babcock, Mr Davidson said.

But the delay in linking Levenmouth with Rosyth through a direct rail service could hinder this.

Claims rail link delays could cost jobs

Mr Davidson lead calls for Scottish Government intervention in the wake of the closure.

He said: “There are a number of jobs in Rosyth, at the dockyard, which will require specialist staff.

“Outgoing staff at Silberline have the skills required for these jobs.

“What we would like to see is the service opened up between Leven and Rosyth.

Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“At the moment, the train service goes via Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh. If that second service, via Rosyth, is opened up, people can travel directly from Leven to Rosyth.

“That would give them an opportunity to work for Babcock and at the dockyard.

“These highly skilled workers in Leven could look for opportunities at Rosyth and Inverkeithing, and establishing a transport link would help with this.

“We need the second service. We were promised it in June last year, and it now looks as if it is going to be December next year before it comes in.

“And we would like to see that service brought in earlier.”

No direct link expected until 2025

ScotRail’s Fife and Tay cities timetable, including services to Cameron Bridge and Leven, commenced in June.

Due to issues with trains and fleet availability, it included an interim timetable for Leven and Cameron Bridge which consists of an hourly service.

Official launch of new Levenmouth rail link. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “ScotRail is working hard to make more trains available, which will then allow the introduction of two trains per hour to Levenmouth – we expect this to happen next year.

“This will provide new direct connections from Leven to Dunfermline and Rosyth, and provide more journey options from Leven to Inverkeithing and Edinburgh.”

Silberline closure

Silberline produces industrial pigments and coatings used for a variety of applications, primarily car coatings.

The American company has run a factory in Leven since 1974, where around a quarter of its 450-strong global workforce is based.

Silberline  factory, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

They informed workers in April the future of the factory was in doubt.

Accounts for Silberline Ltd, for the year ending December 2023, show the pressures the business has been under.

The accounts reveal that turnover slumped from £19.8 million in 2022 to £16.4m last year. The business went from making a pre-tax profit of £153,000 to a pre-tax loss of £2.6m.

Silberline previously highlighted the reduced demand from car production during Covid and “logistical delays” as a result of Brexit.

It follows an acquisition at the start of this year by German company Eckart, which also specialises in pigments.

Silberline sales in 2022 totalled $80 million. Eckart has approximately 1,775 employees worldwide, and had sales of €397 million in 2022.

Conversation