Fife factory confirms closure with 100 jobs to be lost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife factory confirms closure with 100 jobs to be lost

The company, which has been based in Leven for 50 years, was bought over by new owners this year.

Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

A company which has operated in Fife for five decades and employs 100 staff will permanently close at the end of next year.

Silberline produces industrial pigments and coatings used for a variety of applications, primarily car coatings.

The American company has run a factory in Leven since 1974, where around a quarter of its 450-strong global workforce is based.

Silberline informed workers in April that the future of the factory was in doubt.

It follows an acquisition at the start of this year by German company Eckart, which also specialises in pigments.

Silberline operation director confirms closure

Since April, consultations has been under way with the workforce.

Operation director Alan Snaddon has now confirmed the factory will close next year.

He said: “Following an in-depth review of our operations in Leven and considering various possibilities we came to the decision to close the Leven plant.

Silberline Limited’s factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife has been under threat of closure since April.

“This proposal and the decision about closing the Leven site has not been formulated lightly.

“It is a result of the difficult situation we find ourselves in, caused by multiple factors, including the global trend of regionalisation of the business.”

Support for Fife Silberline workers

Mr Snaddon said operations will continue “as scheduled” until the closure date.

He said the company is working towards supporting its workers.

He added: “In the past few months, we have been consulting with our affected employees and their representatives. This consultation process has been completed.

“As a result, all employees have agreed to enter a termination agreement.

“We are doing everything we can to support our employees.

“We have already and will continue to work with government agencies such as PACE to ensure we do all we can to secure future employment for all involved.”

Business pressures

Accounts for Silberline Ltd, for the year ending December 2023, show the pressures the business has been under.

The accounts reveal turnover slumped from £19.8 million in 2022 to £16.4m last year.

The business went from making a pre-tax profit of £153,000 to a pre-tax loss of £2.6m.

Silberline can trace its roots to 1945, when Ernest Scheller formed Metals Powder Incorporated in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company was later renamed Silberline Manufacturing and moved to Lansford, Pennsylvania.

The start of the Fife operation in 1974 was the company’s first international expansion.

More from Business

HSS Hire branch in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Redundancies as tool hire firm to shut Dundee branch
3
cap
Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang in profit boost but sounds warnings over summer takings
Silk Touch Lashes owners Nora and Avo Karabeet. Glenrothes. Image: Silk Touch Lashes.
Fife beauty business owners on fleeing Venezuelan unrest to set up bespoke beauty firm
Claire Rennie has bought the Angus firm and will move it out of the region. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drinks firm to cease production in Angus after being acquired
Kai Streling in front of the tools of their trade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Krooked Kat: Owner on starting Perth furniture restoration business
Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel.
Fife wedding venue dubbed 'world's best' returns to profit after busiest ever year
3
The Barnetts Toyota and Lexus car showrooms in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Council planning delays cost Dundee car company £1m
4
Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
End of an era for Dundee's Alliance Trust as it is officially renamed
Richard is proud to bring the trophy home to Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Family jump for joy as Broughty Ferry carpet fitter named best in UK
Chris Martin, outgoing chief executive of Waracle. Picture: Alan Richardson.
Dundee tech firm's senior management shake-up as £8m revenue drop reported

Conversation