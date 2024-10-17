Fife factory confirms closure with 100 jobs to be lost

A company which has operated in Fife for five decades and employs 100 staff will permanently close at the end of next year.

Silberline produces industrial pigments and coatings used for a variety of applications, primarily car coatings.

The American company has run a factory in Leven since 1974, where around a quarter of its 450-strong global workforce is based.

Silberline informed workers in April that the future of the factory was in doubt.

It follows an acquisition at the start of this year by German company Eckart, which also specialises in pigments.

Silberline operation director confirms closure

Since April, consultations has been under way with the workforce.

Operation director Alan Snaddon has now confirmed the factory will close next year.

He said: “Following an in-depth review of our operations in Leven and considering various possibilities we came to the decision to close the Leven plant.

“This proposal and the decision about closing the Leven site has not been formulated lightly.

“It is a result of the difficult situation we find ourselves in, caused by multiple factors, including the global trend of regionalisation of the business.”

Support for Fife Silberline workers

Mr Snaddon said operations will continue “as scheduled” until the closure date.

He said the company is working towards supporting its workers.

He added: “In the past few months, we have been consulting with our affected employees and their representatives. This consultation process has been completed.

“As a result, all employees have agreed to enter a termination agreement.

“We are doing everything we can to support our employees.

“We have already and will continue to work with government agencies such as PACE to ensure we do all we can to secure future employment for all involved.”

Business pressures

Accounts for Silberline Ltd, for the year ending December 2023, show the pressures the business has been under.

The accounts reveal turnover slumped from £19.8 million in 2022 to £16.4m last year.

The business went from making a pre-tax profit of £153,000 to a pre-tax loss of £2.6m.

Silberline can trace its roots to 1945, when Ernest Scheller formed Metals Powder Incorporated in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company was later renamed Silberline Manufacturing and moved to Lansford, Pennsylvania.

The start of the Fife operation in 1974 was the company’s first international expansion.