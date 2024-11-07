Behind the scenes of our Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Now the dust has settled after another magnificent Courier Business Awards, we thought we would show you some behind the scenes footage from our winners in their workplace.
Filmed over the course of the judging process by the accomplished videographer Dylan Drummond, these videos show the very best of Courier Country business.
These films were shown to attendees at our black-tie bash at Apex City Quay Hotel, which was expertly hosted by the indomitable Jackie Bird.
Hopefully you will get an idea of the work our winners do, day in and day out, in our communities.
The Courier Business Awards 2024 were held once again in partnership with Henderson Loggie.
And as you will see, it was a night to remember.
Enjoy.
Courier Business Awards 2024 winners
Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels
Winner – Todd Arthur, Fife Council Building Services
Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services
Winner – Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance
Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders
Winner – Angela Linton, Hillcrest Homes chief executive
Community sponsored by Insights
Winner – Dundee Bairns
Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction
Winner – Lyndsey Nicholls, front office manager at Apex Hotels
Family sponsored by Thorntons
Winner – The Castlecroft Group
Growth sponsored by Hillcrest
Winner – Alpha Projects
Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier
Winner – Bella Mella
Innovation and Technology sponsored by University of Dundee (RIS)
Winner – Convergix Automation Solutions
Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay
Winner – Blackadders
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce
Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links
Service sponsored by GS Group
Winner – The ESP Group
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
Winner – Spaces Taylored
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports
Winner – Montrose Port Authority
Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos
Winner – CalForth Construction
Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie
Winner – Montrose Port Authority
