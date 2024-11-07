Behind the scenes of our Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behind the scenes of our Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Exclusive behind the scenes footage of this year's winners hard at work.

By Paul Malik
Entertainment from the Courier Business Awards 2024 Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.
Entertainment from the Courier Business Awards 2024 Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.

Now the dust has settled after another magnificent Courier Business Awards, we thought we would show you some behind the scenes footage from our winners in their workplace.

Filmed over the course of the judging process by the accomplished videographer Dylan Drummond, these videos show the very best of Courier Country business.

These films were shown to attendees at our black-tie bash at Apex City Quay Hotel, which was expertly hosted by the indomitable Jackie Bird.

Hopefully you will get an idea of the work our winners do, day in and day out, in our communities.

The Courier Business Awards 2024 were held once again in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

And as you will see, it was a night to remember.

Enjoy.

Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – Todd Arthur, Fife Council Building Services

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services

Winner – Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

Winner – Angela Linton, Hillcrest Homes chief executive

Community sponsored by Insights

Winner – Dundee Bairns

Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction

Winner – Lyndsey Nicholls, front office manager at Apex Hotels

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – The Castlecroft Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Winner – Alpha Projects

Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier

Winner – Bella Mella

Innovation and Technology sponsored by University of Dundee (RIS)

Winner – Convergix Automation Solutions

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

Winner – Blackadders

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

Service sponsored by GS Group

Winner – The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – CalForth Construction

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

Read our article on the winner’s reaction.

Conversation