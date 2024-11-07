Behind the scenes of our Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Now the dust has settled after another magnificent Courier Business Awards, we thought we would show you some behind the scenes footage from our winners in their workplace.

Filmed over the course of the judging process by the accomplished videographer Dylan Drummond, these videos show the very best of Courier Country business.

These films were shown to attendees at our black-tie bash at Apex City Quay Hotel, which was expertly hosted by the indomitable Jackie Bird.

Hopefully you will get an idea of the work our winners do, day in and day out, in our communities.

The Courier Business Awards 2024 were held once again in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

And as you will see, it was a night to remember.

Enjoy.

Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – Todd Arthur, Fife Council Building Services

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services

Winner – Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

Winner – Angela Linton, Hillcrest Homes chief executive

Community sponsored by Insights

Winner – Dundee Bairns

Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction

Winner – Lyndsey Nicholls, front office manager at Apex Hotels

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – The Castlecroft Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Winner – Alpha Projects

Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier

Winner – Bella Mella

Innovation and Technology sponsored by University of Dundee (RIS)

Winner – Convergix Automation Solutions

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

Winner – Blackadders

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

Service sponsored by GS Group

Winner – The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – CalForth Construction

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

